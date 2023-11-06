It was once used to send mighty airships on patrol to defend the coast in the days before warplanes flew the skies.
Now the remains if one of Scotland’s only military airship stations is up for sale – along with the forest which surrounds it.
The former Lenabo Airship Station, established in 1915 as a base for airships to patrol the North Sea during World War One, sits within the property.
It played an important role in the strategic network protecting the British coastline but was abandoned after the war and most of the buildings were demolished.
However, the main area covering nine hectares is classified as a Scheduled Ancient Monument, and has been clear felled and is to be left unplanted.
The sale of the site is part of a 900-acre section of Aberdeenshire forest which has gone on the market.
Airships were used to patrol the coast during WWI
Lenabo Forest, near Peterhead, is a commercial site producing high-class timber yields, which is being sold for offers over £3,950,000.
Jock Galbraith, Partner at sellers Goldcrest, said: “Lenabo is a good quality commercial forest which is planted on productive soils and well located for timber processors and sea ports in the north-east. As a high yielding forest, it will produce substantial timber reserves for the future.”
He highlighted the tax efficiency of forestry assets. “Income from timber sales is tax free, there is no inheritance tax payable on commercial forests and there is no CGT to pay on timber gains when forests are sold.”
Mr Galbraith added: “As well as being a prime forest with strong investment prospects, Lenabo also has a fascinating WW1 history.”
