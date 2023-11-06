A ‘bucket list’ Scottish whisky bar boasting 2000 limited edition bottles has reopened this month following a £500,000 refurbishment.
Housed in part of a former wine merchant’s warehouse building that dates back to the 12th century, The Vaults in Edinburgh’s Leith area is regarded as a ‘must visit’ for any whisky aficionado.
The venue has been ‘the spiritual home’ of the world’s biggest whisky club, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, since 1983 and is now back in action serving a selection of 'ultra-rare' drams after a 'major makeover'.
READ MORE: Award-winning Glasgow distillery returns to city centre for Christmas pop-up
Works were carried out as part of the society’s 40th-anniversary celebrations and included the installation of an oak bar designed by award-winning studio Surface-ID and built by BJM Design Ltd which stands at 15ft high and 30ft wide.
The centre of the bar is inscribed with the words “the people who said it couldn’t be done were so dull”, a quote from the Society’s founder Pip Hills, who was reportedly warned by many in the industry that a club dedicated to single cask single malt whisky would never work.
Andrew Dane, CEO of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, said: “The Vaults has been our spiritual home since 1983 and our 40th anniversary provided the perfect opportunity to give it a new lease of life.
“From its long history and association with wine and spirits to becoming a home for our members and somewhere whisky fans from all over the world dream of visiting, it really is a special place.
“While history oozes from every pore of the building, and we’ve kept our original features such as Bob Dewar’s ceiling artwork, The Vaults now offers an even greater whisky experience.
“Sharing whisky and exploring flavours is at the heart of everything we do, and our striking new bar captures that spirit perfectly.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone back and raising a glass to the next 40 years.”
READ MORE: 20 festive food and drink gift ideas for 2023
The Vaults is open to Scottish Malt Whisky Society Members six days a week all year round, with special 'member for a day’ passes now available for the first time between Tuesday and Thursday each week.
The Vaults is located at 87 Giles Street in Edinburgh.
Member for a day passes can be booked by contacting the venue directly.
For more information, click here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here