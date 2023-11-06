The venue has been ‘the spiritual home’ of the world’s biggest whisky club, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, since 1983 and is now back in action serving a selection of 'ultra-rare' drams after a 'major makeover'.

Works were carried out as part of the society’s 40th-anniversary celebrations and included the installation of an oak bar designed by award-winning studio Surface-ID and built by BJM Design Ltd which stands at 15ft high and 30ft wide.

The centre of the bar is inscribed with the words “the people who said it couldn’t be done were so dull”, a quote from the Society’s founder Pip Hills, who was reportedly warned by many in the industry that a club dedicated to single cask single malt whisky would never work.

Pictured: A large-scale artwork by Leith-based painter and muralist Shona Hardie adorns the walls (Image: Supplied)

Andrew Dane, CEO of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, said: “The Vaults has been our spiritual home since 1983 and our 40th anniversary provided the perfect opportunity to give it a new lease of life.

“From its long history and association with wine and spirits to becoming a home for our members and somewhere whisky fans from all over the world dream of visiting, it really is a special place.

“While history oozes from every pore of the building, and we’ve kept our original features such as Bob Dewar’s ceiling artwork, The Vaults now offers an even greater whisky experience.

“Sharing whisky and exploring flavours is at the heart of everything we do, and our striking new bar captures that spirit perfectly.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back and raising a glass to the next 40 years.”

Pictured: The refurbished space includes a 'whisky snug' (Image: Supplied)

The Vaults is open to Scottish Malt Whisky Society Members six days a week all year round, with special 'member for a day’ passes now available for the first time between Tuesday and Thursday each week.

The Vaults is located at 87 Giles Street in Edinburgh.

Member for a day passes can be booked by contacting the venue directly.

For more information, click here.