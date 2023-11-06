A Glasgow charity is looking to support children living through poverty as they issue a community rally call.
Glasgow's East End-based charity PEEK (Possibilities for Each and Every Kid) has announced that it will once again be looking to raise vital funds to help support children trapped in poverty.
The Winter Warmer Appeal are looking for donations of winter jackets and wellington boots to provide essential clothing for those most in need during the winter months.
Read More: Majority of Scots set to snub Black Friday as financial pressures mount
The annual campaign has raised over £90,000 worth of warm winter clothing since 2018 and will be working in partnership with HubWest Scotland and Speirs Gumley this year.
PEEK, based in Bridgeton, will be accepting donations at its headquarters from Monday, November 6.
The charity has pledged to support a further 1,000 children this year, with donations being accepted up until Friday, December 8.
Michaela Collins MBE, CEO of PEEK, said: “PEEK works hard year-round to improve the life chances of children and young people living in the Glasgow area.
"The Winter Warmer Appeal has generated a fantastic response each year, reaching those who need it most.
“This year, as it launches the sixth annual Winter Warmer Appeal in partnership with hub West Scotland and Speirs Gumley, PEEK is asking for help from the public and companies in Scotland - and beyond - to make the appeal even bigger than ever.”
Lorraine McDonald, CEO of Speirs Gumley, said: “Speirs Gumley continues to support PEEK and we are delighted to be sponsoring the Winter Warmer Appeal via the Annual Ball.
“This is a fantastic charity. I have worked with the team, experienced their determination and dedication to making the lives of children and young people better. They are an incredible bunch of people.
“We are determined to help not only with donations but with time and our staff will again work with the team at PEEK to collate and deliver the warm jackets and wellies to kids and families throughout Glasgow."
Donations can also be sent directly via the dedicated JustGiving page, HERE, or at www.justgiving.com/page/hubwestwinterwarmer2023
The charity have also confirmed that 100 per cent of funds will be used to purchase warm clothing and boots for children across the city.
Alternatively, new winter jackets and wellington boots can be purchased online and sent to PEEK’s headquarters: PEEK, 82 Orr St, Bridgeton, Glasgow G40 2QF.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here