The Winter Warmer Appeal are looking for donations of winter jackets and wellington boots to provide essential clothing for those most in need during the winter months.

The annual campaign has raised over £90,000 worth of warm winter clothing since 2018 and will be working in partnership with HubWest Scotland and Speirs Gumley this year.

PEEK, based in Bridgeton, will be accepting donations at its headquarters from Monday, November 6.

The charity has pledged to support a further 1,000 children this year, with donations being accepted up until Friday, December 8.

Michaela Collins MBE, CEO of PEEK, said: “PEEK works hard year-round to improve the life chances of children and young people living in the Glasgow area.

"The Winter Warmer Appeal has generated a fantastic response each year, reaching those who need it most.

“This year, as it launches the sixth annual Winter Warmer Appeal in partnership with hub West Scotland and Speirs Gumley, PEEK is asking for help from the public and companies in Scotland - and beyond - to make the appeal even bigger than ever.”

Lorraine McDonald, CEO of Speirs Gumley, said: “Speirs Gumley continues to support PEEK and we are delighted to be sponsoring the Winter Warmer Appeal via the Annual Ball.

“This is a fantastic charity. I have worked with the team, experienced their determination and dedication to making the lives of children and young people better. They are an incredible bunch of people.

“We are determined to help not only with donations but with time and our staff will again work with the team at PEEK to collate and deliver the warm jackets and wellies to kids and families throughout Glasgow."

Donations can also be sent directly via the dedicated JustGiving page, HERE, or at www.justgiving.com/page/hubwestwinterwarmer2023

The charity have also confirmed that 100 per cent of funds will be used to purchase warm clothing and boots for children across the city.

Alternatively, new winter jackets and wellington boots can be purchased online and sent to PEEK’s headquarters: PEEK, 82 Orr St, Bridgeton, Glasgow G40 2QF.