Tech sector consolidator Kick ICT has acquired C2 Software of Dundee, a specialist offering Microsoft Dynamics-related products and services to customers throughout the UK.
The deal in the ninth in eight years for Kick, which was set up in Glasgow in 2015 and is led by chief executive Tom O'Hara.
Kick now employs 170 people and expects numbers to increase further following the next intake of the Kick Academy, an initiative aimed at recruiting and developing school leavers and graduates. The group's annual turnover is expected to surpass £30 million, with recurring revenues of £20.5m and earnings in excess of £4m.
Founded by Finlay Carmichael, C2 Software has been in business for more than 25 years.
“We are delighted to be joining Tom, Alan, Jeannie, Andy and the team at Kick and are looking forward to delivering innovative Microsoft Dynamics solutions to customers across the group," Mr Carmichael said.
The deal has been completed for an undisclosed sum and will pave the way for Kick to grow and enhance its Dynamics division with more product options, services, and support for both small and large enterprises as it seeks to become one of the UK's leading IT service providers.
“Over the past year, Kick has seen tremendous growth, successfully integrating our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions," Mr O'Hara said.
"With C2 joining us, our Dynamics team is now stronger than ever and I'm looking forward to collaborating with Finlay, Kirk, and the wider team. We’d also like to extend a warm welcome to our new customers from C2.”
In 2021 Kick received an £8.7m investment from BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active investor, with the aim of boosting Kick’s upward trajectory through a mix of organic growth and acquisitions. Along with the investment, Geoff Neville was appointed chairman following an introduction via the BGF Talent Network, which is the UK’s largest pool of non-executive directors.
Prior to setting up Kick, Mr O’Hara spent 10 years building up the Scottish arm of Technology Services Group (TSG), the software company established by Sage co-founder Graham Wylie, into a £10m turnover operation.
