Farming
By Alec Ross
Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 288p/kg and sold to 316p/kg, while heifers averaged 282p/kg and sold to 338p/kg.
Cast cows continued to meet with demand, averaging 167p/kg and selling to 247p/kg or a top price of £1,808. Demand for lambs rose sharply on the week to an average of 269p/kg or £123/head and sold to £163 for Texels or 329p/kg for Beltexes. Cast sheep averaged £81/head and sold to £187 for Texel tups, while heavy ewes averaged £117 and light ewes sold to £115 for a North Country Cheviot.
Prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday rose slightly on the week to average 286p/kg, and sold to 326p/kg, although bullocks dropped sharply to an average of 259p/kg and a peak of 314p/kg.
Bulls of all types rose on the week to an overall average of 235p/kg, as did cast dairy cows which averaged 129p/kg and sold to 210p/kg.
As elsewhere, vendors of prime lambs went home happy as prices rose by 9p/kg to an overall average of 275p/kg. Lowland ewes dropped slightly to an average of £93/head and sold to £154 for a Beltex, while Blackies rose by 6p to average £60/head and sold to £84.
Prime beef-bred heifers at Lanark yesterday rose by 6p on the week to average 309p/kg and sold to 362p/kg for a Limousin, while bullocks rose by 4p on the week to an average of 296p/kg and topped at 316p/kg, again for a Limousin.
Cast cows were largely unchanged on the week at 162p/kg and 129pkg for beef and dairy types respectively. In line with an encouraging national trend, new season lambs were in big demand and rose by 15p to average 264p/kg and peaked at £164/head or 302p/kg.
Blackface tups at Fort William on Saturday met an outstanding trade, with the Ochilmore flock from Messrs Muirhead leading the sale at £6,000 for tup lambs sold to Messrs Murray, Lurgan, while shearlings averaged £456/head and sold to £5,500 for Midlock, Lanark.
Cast cows at Longtown easily met with recent rates, topping at £1,072 for Heifers from North Howes while Galloways from Eskdalemuir Forestry sold to £1,001 and Whitebred Shorthorns from Bodesbeck sold to 184p/kg.
A smaller showing of lambs led to increased demand and improved trade across the board and a premium being paid for the heaviest and best export types. The sale peaked at 341p/kg for Beltexes from Scobshaugh or £160/head for Texels from Tathill Cottage and Dutch Spotteds from Dappled View.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here