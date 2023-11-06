The Tory peer Michelle Mone has admitted she was involved with a company at the centre of a row over Covid contracts after previous denials, according to reports.
The Guardian said the Glasgow-born lingerie entrepreneur had acknowledged links to PPE Medpro which was awarded £202m of UK Government contracts during the pandemic.
Baroness Mone of Mayfair’s husband, the Isle of Man-based businessman Douglas Barrowman, had also acknowledged an involvement with the firm, the paper reported.
New statements made on the couple’s behalf are at odds with previous denials about the pair being involved with PPE Medpro.
In a report published in July on PPE Medpro’s contracts, the Commons Public Accounts Committee set out how the firm was created in May 2020, a few months into the pandemic.
It was awarded its first contract, worth £81m, a month later to supply 210m face masks.
The Department of Health and Social Care awarded it a second contract, for £122m of sterile surgical gowns, two weeks after that.
READ MORE: Scottish Government shares Covid WhatsApps ahead of inquiry deadline
The contracts followed Baroness Mone, 52 referring PPE Medpro through the Department’s High Priority Lane, or 'VIP' Lane, as a potential supplier.
In January 2022, the House of Lords Standards Commissioners announced an inquiry into whether Baroness Mone had breached code of conduct rules over the contracts.
Baroness Mone took a leave of absence from the Lords on December 6 last year.
On December 19, the Government began legal proceedings against PPE Medpro over the second £122m contract, claiming the gowns were not fit for use, a claim the firm denies.
The Guardian said that in November 2020, Baroness Mone’s lawyer had said she was “not connected in any way with PPE Medpro”.
Lawyers for Mr Barrowman, 58, also denied he was an investor in the company or a consortium supporting it and said he had “never had any role or function in PPE Medpro”.
However, the paper reported that an authorised representative of the couple and PPE Medpro, had now made a new statement in response to questions from the paper.
It quoted him saying: “The UK government was fully aware of Baroness Mone’s involvement; like many other peers and MPs on the high priority lane, she acted as an intermediary/liaison between PPE Medpro and the Cabinet Office/Department of Health and Social Care.”
UNSPUN: Finance committee report should be wake up call to Scottish Government
The representative added that Mr Barrowman, who runs the Knox Group, “was the chairman and leader of the PPE Medpro consortium that supplied the UK government”.
The representative said the “consortium” was a partnership between PPE Medpro and two other companies that were involved in sourcing the PPE: Loudwater Trade and Finance, based in London, and Eric Beare Associates, a Hong Kong company.
He said Mr Barrowman provided half the money required upfront through his “family office”, a part of the Knox empire understood to manage his private wealth.
“Both Doug Barrowman and his wife, Baroness Mone, made a full written disclosure of their involvement to the Cabinet Office prior to the award of the PPE contracts,” he said.
“The UK government was fully aware of Mr Barrowman’s role and that his group would make a commercial profit.”
The Guardian reported last year that leaked HSBC bank documents indicated Mr Barrowman was paid at least £65m from PPE Medpro’s profits, then transferred £29m into a trust for Baroness Mone and her three adult children.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel