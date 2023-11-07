READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter

The group has annual turnover of more than £80 million, with £100m in its sights for next year. It has a workforce of more than 1,000, including 79 partners, having completed nine acquisitions since securing investment from August Equity in October 2021.

AAB, which has 12 offices located in the UK, Ireland, and the US, said: “Emma, a qualified accountant, has an exceptional track record in driving business growth through a people-centric culture which will be invaluable to AAB Group, which is set to continue its impressive growth journey targeting £100 million annual revenue in 2024.

“She has more than 15 years [of] board level experience in CEO and CFO roles in private equity backed, international, people-based businesses in the business services and education sectors, most recently with Study Group, a leading provider of international education.”

It added that, while Ms Lancaster would be based in AAB's London office, she would “have an active presence across all AAB Group locations”.

Mr Allan said “I’m delighted Emma has agreed to join the group and lead the next part of our journey. Her experience and people-centric focus makes her the perfect choice for AAB. Her diverse background and experience in driving growth will strengthen the senior leadership team. Emma is completely aligned with our number one value that ‘nothing is more important than our people’. I’m looking forward to working with Emma in the next phase of our exciting growth journey.”

He added: “Leading AAB Group has been an absolute privilege and helping to build the group with such talented people is something I’m very proud of and look forward to continuing in my new role.”

Ms Lancaster said: “I am proud to be joining AAB Group to lead the team through the next exciting chapter of growth. The group has been founded and grown on strong values and, as we continue to expand, there will be endless opportunities for the businesses and individuals we work with as well as for our fantastic team delivering those services across the globe. I am delighted that I will be working with Graeme and the board of directors.”