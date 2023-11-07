Gillian Donald has been appointed as a partner at Blackadders in Aberdeen, joining the law firm’s employment team from rival Brodies LLP.
Most of Ms Donald’s career was spent with Stronachs, where she was a partner and head of the employment team, Blackadders noted.
It added: “In 2015 she took a career break to care for her son, who suffered from a degenerative illness. She then returned to the legal profession and joined Brodies LLP in Aberdeen as a senior associate.”
Blackadders noted Ms Donald has “extensive experience working with clients in the north-east of Scotland”.
Simon Allison, head of Blackadders’ employment team, said: “We are delighted to have a new partner of the calibre of Gillian and are continuously working to expand geographically and enhance our reputation for first-class advice to our clients.
“Gillian is bringing more than 20 years’ experience of employment law and will be a huge asset for the team.”
Ms Donald said: “I am looking forward to working with the team to develop the Blackadders’ employment law offering in Aberdeen and north east, and contributing to the success of this ambitious firm.”
The employment team at Blackadders operates across all of the firm’s offices, in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.
Services offered by the team include advising on restructuring exercises, discrimination and equality advice, employment tribunal representation, executive dismissals and negotiations, and bespoke training services for employers.
Blackadders, which has announced a series of high-profile hires in recent times, has declared its aim of being a top five Scottish law firm within three years.
