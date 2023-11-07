SHARES in Springfield Properties closed up nearly 6% last night after it underlined its prospects in the affordable housing market.
The Elgin-based housebuilder revealed it had clinched a new affordable housing contract with The Highland Council worth £6.1 million.
It came weeks after the company said it had re-entered the affordable market, having paused activity in this area last year amid concern over the Scottish Government’s affordable housing investment benchmarks.
READ MORE: Scotland tourism: 'Concerning' visitor trend hitting trade
Those benchmarks increased by 16.9% in June, which Springfield said had made affordable projects more attractive. The firm said in September that it had signed affordable contracts for £9.7m on May 31, the end of its financial year, and another for £8.1m post-year end. A further 13 were under negotiation at the time.
Yesterday, Springfield said that it was well-placed to benefit from a return to the affordable market, which it said was “supported by strong fundamentals, including a Scottish Government target to deliver 110,000 new affordable homes by 2032”.
Chief executive Innes Smith said: "We are pleased to have been awarded this affordable housing contract by The Highland Council, a long-standing partner of the group.
READ MORE: Citizens back bid to revive famous Scottish street
"We continue to be encouraged by the interest we are receiving from local housing authorities and other affordable housing providers as they seek to meet the Scottish Government's targets and help meet recognised housing needs across the country.
"Since 31 May, we have signed affordable housing contracts totalling c.£24m and we expect to be awarded further contracts in the near term."
Updating the City in September, Springfield said that it did not expect to see “any material improvement in homebuyer confidence” before spring next year.
It suspended dividend payments and embarked on a strategy to slash debt amid significantly lower levels of reservations in private housing, citing the impact of high interest rates, mortgage affordability and reduced confidence among the house-buying public.
Shares closed up 3p, or 5.71%, at 55.5p.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here