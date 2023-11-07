Perth West includes 25 hectares of land for commercial development where direct access to the A9 as well as core electricity infrastructure will create highly skilled job opportunities for Perth.

There are also plans for 1,500 energy-efficient homes set out in a 15-minute neighbourhood design, with electric vehicle and electric bike charging infrastructure, car sharing options, public transport and cycle paths.

The longer term impact of the development is forecast to bring 1,090 permanent, skilled jobs.

Construction of the development will provide 1,285 temporary jobs, generating a one-off boost of £118.7 million to the local economy.

The Perth West project is forecast to generate £493 million additional GVA to the economy of Tayside over 25 years, plus council tax and business rates revenue.

Alexander Dewar of the developers, the John Dewar Lamberkin Trust, said: “Perth West offers huge benefits for the city of Perth, the wider region and for Scotland. It is a blueprint for moving ahead with decarbonised transport systems and logistics, 15-minute cities, and innovation in low-carbon technologies and businesses."

He added: "We must reduce our carbon emissions and we can create skilled jobs and high-quality housing at the same time, ensuring a brighter future for the region and the country.

"I look forward to positive engagement with the Scottish Government to ensure the core infrastructure is delivered to realise the aspirations of this development, which is both good for Perth and vital for Scotland."

The location of Perth West, adjacent to the Broxden Roundabout and the A9, has been described by Professor Sean Smith, director of the University of Edinburgh’s Centre for Future Infrastructure, as a "strategic site for Scotland and the UK" benefitting from the proximity of the trunk road network and the high voltage transmission network.

Improvements to the road network delivered as part of Perth West include a new grade-separated junction that will open up 25 hectares of land planned for advanced logistics and low carbon innovation.

The site will host electric charging and hydrogen refuelling facilities to support the transition of heavy and light goods vehicles to low carbon technologies.