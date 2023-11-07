A car fire during the early hours of the morning has closed one of Scotland’s major road routes.  

Traffic Scotland have put diversions in place and closed the westbound M8 near Paisley while the road is cleared after the incident, which happened just before 4am on Tuesday morning.  

Drivers travelling to and from Glasgow were affected. A section of the motorway is closed from J28a to J29a, and road users are advised to follow the diversion which has been put in place. 

The road closure sparked rush hour confusion for some motorists, who were caught in long tail backs trying to negotiate the diversion route.  

Traffic Scotland advised that delays would be around 10 minutes heading east and 25 minutes for those travelling on the diverted roads.  

The diversion takes drivers through Linwood, the St James interchange, past the Erskine Bridge and back onto the M8.  