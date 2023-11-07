Drivers travelling to and from Glasgow were affected. A section of the motorway is closed from J28a to J29a, and road users are advised to follow the diversion which has been put in place.

❗ NEW ⌚ 03:59#M8 Westbound J28 incident#M8 J28 is ⛔ CLOSED ⛔ westbound due to an vehicle fire.



Please use an alternative route and allow extra travel time.@SWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 7, 2023

The road closure sparked rush hour confusion for some motorists, who were caught in long tail backs trying to negotiate the diversion route.

Traffic Scotland advised that delays would be around 10 minutes heading east and 25 minutes for those travelling on the diverted roads.

The diversion takes drivers through Linwood, the St James interchange, past the Erskine Bridge and back onto the M8.