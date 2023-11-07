Major onshore plans to enable a huge windfarm to provide renewable energy to millions of Scottish homes have been submitted to the Highland Council.
The West of Orkney Windfarm is part of a multi-billion pound project which is hoped to bring "significant social and economic benefits" to the north of Scotland.
It has now submitted plans for onshore works which include proposed cable landfalls on the north Caithness coast, a substation near Spittal in Caithness, and underground cables which will extend around 20km and connect to the substation.
It comes after the project secured development rights to an area of seabed from Crown Estate Scotland last year, to build an offshore windfarm 30km west of the mainland and 25km of the Sutherland coast.
Development manager Jack Farnham said: “The West of Orkney Windfarm is a £multi-billion project which will deliver significant social and economic benefits to the north of Scotland.
“The onshore connection is a vital component of the project and will enable us to export clean electricity sufficient to power around two million homes. The cables to our substation will all be underground and once installed, the land will be reinstated.
“We’ve worked hard to consider all environmental and social constraints when seeking to locate the landfalls, underground cables and substation. We’ve taken on board local communities’ feedback through a series of public events."
The plans, which include a Environmental Impact Assessment, are available to the public to view on the West of Orkney Windfarm website.
Mr Farnham said the substation will be "carefully screened" by landscaping and native planting, and will only be lit when necessary.
Read more: West of Orkney Windfarm bids for consent from ministers
He said the project is committed to reduce the volume of traffic on local roads and will continue to work closely with the council and local communities through the development process.
“We believe this application underscores our commitment to delivering a project to the very highest environmental standards,” Mr Farnham said.
The West of Orkney Windfarm will have up to 125 turbines on fixed foundations, an expected capacity of around two gigawatts, and aims to deliver first power in 2029.
It is being developed by a joint venture involving Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG).
In October, the project submitted "comprehensive" offshore consent applications to Scottish Ministers. It is the first ScotWind project to have applied for offshore consent, 20 months after being awarded the site.
Mr Farnham said: “Securing both offshore and onshore consents in a reasonable timescale are critical milestones in unlocking the significant inward investment this ambitious project will generate."
The onshore application will be available to view at Thurso Library, Ulbster Arms Hotel and Bettyhill Hotel and on the West of Orkney Windfarm website.
Once the planning application has been validated by The Highland Council, representations can be made directly to the council.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here