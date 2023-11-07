Glasgow Cathedral Christmas Concert on behalf of Cancer Research UK

Tickets are priced at £40 for adults and £20 for kids, with all funds raised supporting Cancer Research UK to help continue their vital work in finding new and better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

What to expect

The concert will take place in the stunning setting of Glasgow Cathedral, one of the city's most iconic landmarks. The cathedral's magnificent architecture and acoustics will provide the perfect backdrop for an evening of festive music and celebration.

The concert will start at 6:30pm and will feature a variety of festive music, including traditional carols, modern Christmas songs, and seasonal readings. The performers will include a variety of musicians and choirs, as well as readings from well-known celebrities.

Refreshments and canapés will be served at the event and the dress code is smart casual.

Why support Cancer Research UK?

Trudy Stammer, Head of Supporter Led Fundraising and Engagement, for Cancer Research UK said “Our research has helped to double cancer survival in the UK in the last 50 years. We’re the largest charitable funder of cancer research in the world, funding almost half of all cancer research here in the UK.

Whether you fundraise, pledge to leave a gift in your will or raise funds by attending the Glasgow Cathedral Christmas Concert, every part supports life-saving research, and our research isn’t possible without you. Thank you”

How to get involved

There are several ways to get involved with the Glasgow Cathedral Christmas Concert:

Purchase tickets and attend the concert

Donate to Cancer Research UK

Spread the word about the concert on social media

The Glasgow Cathedral Christmas Concert is a popular event, so it is advisable to book tickets early. Tickets are available from the Ticket Tailor website.

Thank you for your support

Thank you for your interest in the Glasgow Cathedral Christmas Concert. By supporting this event, you are helping to make a difference in the lives of people affected by cancer.

Together we are beating cancer.

buytickets.at/crukglasgowchristmasconcert/994038

Glasgow Cathedral Christmas Concert in aid of Cancer Research UK, with headline sponsor ScottishPower.