It comes after discussions with a potential new investor, which the firm hoped would provide it with sufficient funding to continue as a going concern, failed to result in a deal. Scotgold, which runs the Cononish mine near Tyndrum, had shortly before announced that the “most advanced prospective investor” had decided not to proceed with investment.

The company said to the market this morning: “On 16 October, the Company announced that it was in advanced financing discussions with a strategic investor. Unfortunately, these discussions have not resulted in an investment at this time.

“Therefore, the directors, having assessed the options open to them, are now considering the appointment of administrators over the coming days.

“Further announcements will be made in due course.

More to follow.