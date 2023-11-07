Public Health Scotland reported just 63.2% of patients were seen within the official four-hour target last week, down from 64.9% the previous week.

It was the poorest performance since 63.1% in mid April.

In addition, the number of people enduring extreme waits was the highest since late March.

In the week ending October 29, the number of patients forced to wait more than four hours rose from 8,304 to 9,165 as overall attendances rose from 23,658 to 24,873.

The number waiting more than eight hours rose from 2,995 (12.7% of patients) to 3,580 (14.4%), while those waiting more than 12 hours rose from 1,355 (5.7%) to 1,644 (6.6%).

Although the number of patients waiting more than 12 hours was higher in the week to March 26, at 1,668 (6.5%), in percentage terms it was the highest since the week ending January 15, when it was 7%.

The target is for 95% of patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

It has not been met nationally since July 2020.

The worst performing health board last week was NHS Forth Valley, with just 42.8% of patients seen within four hours, then NHS Lanarkshire (53.2%) and NHS Lothian (59.8%)

Tory MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “These appalling and unacceptable A&E figures get worse by the week – which makes the approaching winter even more terrifying for overstretched staff and patients alike.

“Michael Matheson must get a grip of this crisis, which stems from the dire workforce planning of successive SNP health secretaries, and Humza Yousaf’s failed recovery plan.

“It is intolerable that over a third of patients are waiting four hours to be seen, while more than 1,600 in a week waited over half a day in what’s meant to be an emergency ward.

“The tragic reality is that lives will be needlessly lost due to these delays, despite the best efforts of dedicated staff.”