Described as the UK’s fastest-growing tour operator, easyJet holidays, has also launched "brilliant package holidays at unbeatable prices on the brand new routes", it said.

Flights to Enfidha are scheduled to launch from May 2 with twice weekly departures on Thursdays and Sundays throughout the year.

"With sun all year round and incredible value, Tunisia is a fantastic destination for holidaymakers looking to relax, and easyJet holidays offers a huge range of stunning resorts in the North African hotspot," the airline said.

The company is also launching flights to Cyprus’ port city Larnaca which are scheduled to launch on May 4 with twice weekly departures throughout the summer on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

"This means there will be even more choices available for Scottish customers when planning their summer getaways, whether they wish to relax by crystal clear beaches or travel to some of Europe's most charming cities," it said.

Flights on to Enfidha flights will operate from with fares from £61.99 and Glasgow to Larnaca flights will be from £53.29.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK country manager, said: "We are delighted to be launching two new routes and holidays from Glasgow to Tunisia’s beach town Enfidha and Cyprus’ port city Larnaca, and taking our network from strength to strength so that we can provide even more great-value choice for our customers in Scotland when booking their next summer holiday."

Christopher Tibbett, head of airline relations and marketing for Glasgow Airport, said:

"The introduction of easyJet services to the beautiful Cypriot resort of Larnaca and Enfidha, a gateway to Tunisia’s Sousse and Hammamet resorts, is fantastic news.

"Both destinations are incredibly popular with sunseekers and sightseers alike and these new services will deliver even greater choice and flexibility for our customers."

The new flights are among 12 new routes that easyJet has added to its UK network for summer 2024 today, to "some of Europe’s best beach and city destinations" in Spain, Malta, Cyprus, and Tunisia.

Scottish gold miner on brink of collapse

The company which runs Scotland’s only gold and silver mine is on the brink of collapse.

In a statement to the stock market this morning, Scotgold Resources said it could call in the administrators in just days after talks over emergency funding were unsuccessful. It comes after discussions with a potential new investor, which the firm hoped would provide it with sufficient funding to continue as a going concern, failed to result in a deal. Scotgold, which runs the Cononish mine near Tyndrum, had shortly before announced that the “most advanced prospective investor” had decided not to proceed with investment.

New plans for major multi-billion pound Scottish wind farm

Major onshore plans to enable a huge wind farm to provide renewable energy to millions of Scottish homes have been submitted to the Highland Council.

The West of Orkney Windfarm is part of a multi-billion pound project which is hoped to bring "significant social and economic benefits" to the north of Scotland. It has now submitted plans for onshore works which include proposed cable landfalls on the north Caithness coast, a substation near Spittal in Caithness, and underground cables which will extend around 20km and connect to the substation.