The company said it has a strong link with the Armed Forces community, with large numbers of veterans now working for the business, and this is the bus firm's way of showing gratitude to those who serve or have served their country.

Simon Pearson, Chief Commercial Officer at First Bus, said: “Remembrance Sunday is an important and solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by so many in our Armed Forces, and we wanted to do something to mark the occasion.

“We have a number of veterans working for First Bus across our Scotland depots and we’re very proud of their efforts and sacrifice.

"This is our way of saying thank you to them, as well as honouring all men and women who choose to serve and protect the freedoms our country now takes for granted."

First Bus is also to donate £5000 to Erskine Veterans Charity who provide care, compassion and support to nearly 1000 residents and their families each year.

During the First World War, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the guns of the Western Front fell silent after more than four years of continuous warfare.

Every year, this historic moment is commemorated with a two-minute silence on what is now known as Armistice Day.

Sara Bannerman, Head of Fundraising and Communications at Erskine Veterans Charity, said: “We extend our sincere thanks to First Bus for their donation of £5000 in support of our veterans.

"This generous contribution will help provide vital care, support and ultimately improve the overall wellbeing and quality of life of veterans here at Erskine.

"We are also delighted to hear about the initiative offering free travel for veterans on Remembrance Day, which we are sure will be greatly appreciated by the veterans community.

"This support is testament to the commitment of First Bus to our veterans and their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those who served for our country."

To be eligible for a free return journey, veterans and military personnel can either wear their military uniform or show the bus driver their Service ID card.