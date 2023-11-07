Residents in Glasgow are being asked to share their views on what the city should look like over the next 20 years.
It is a statutory requirement for local authorities to consult on plans for their communities - and Glasgow City Council is asking for feedback on its next development plan.
The document, setting out place-specific policies for the development and regeneration of the city, will be used in planning decisions to shape the future use and development of land across the city.
Councillor Kenny McLean, City Convener for Development and Land Use at Glasgow City Council, said: “Glasgow’s City Development Plan will guide where places that shape our lives - from homes and schools to businesses and open spaces - are located in the future.
"This consultation is important as it help shape the final version of the Plan by finding out what works and what doesn’t in neighbourhoods around the city."
Work has already begun on the City Development Plan 2 (CDP2), a corporate land use document.
The new plan - which looks 20 years ahead - will establish where new homes, schools, businesses and open spaces should be located. It will also identify areas that need to be protected and where future investment should be directed.
Glasgow City Council will gather evidence on what to plan for before developing CDP2, and some evidence will come from residents and stakeholders through the consultation.
Ending on January 31, participants can give their views on what it is like to live in Glasgow and how they would like to see the city’s land developed and used.
The link to the consultation survey can be found at: https://arcg.is/1jrK0K0
This evidence will inform the council’s Evidence Report for CDP2 and will be submitted to the Scottish Government in 2024.
The Evidence Report will be a baseline account of information to assist the council in considering the quality and effectiveness of the Development Plan.
In Scotland, it is a statutory requirement for local authorities to prepare a Local Development Plan, which in Glasgow is called the City Development Plan. Decisions on planning applications are made in accordance with the development plan, unless there are material considerations that indicate otherwise.
The Scottish Government published Local Development Planning Guidance and Regulations in May 2023, and this, alongside the Planning (Scotland) Act 2019, sets out a vision and requirements for development plans which local authorities must follow.
