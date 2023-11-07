A popular pizza restaurant will launch its third site in a Scots city this month by giving away hundreds of free takeaway orders.
First opened in Meadowbank in 2020, MATTO made a name for itself by serving authentic, Neapolitan-style pizzas with a creative selection of toppings and Italian desserts.
They later expanded with a 44-seater Morningside restaurant in 2021 and quickly claimed the title of one of the city's top takeaways on Deliveroo.
'Completing the trilogy', MATTO is now set to take over the former site of the Apiary on Newington Road, with an opening date soon to be announced.
The new space will be the largest of the team's three restaurants offering space for up to 66 diners and interiors designed to 'bring MATTO’S unique character to life and showcase its innovative approach to pizza'.
To celebrate the launch, on Thursday, November 23 the team are preparing to give away 500 free takeaway pizzas with further details soon to be shared on social media.
MATTO Pizza co-owner Nel said: “We are really excited to be opening our third restaurant in Newington.
"When we launched MATTO, just three years ago, our vision was to create tasty Neapolitan-style pizzas that, while being innovative and fun, had absolutely no compromise on the quality of the ingredients.
"It has been a labour of love from day one and to now have three sites across Edinburgh feels like a huge accomplishment.
"I want to extend a huge thanks to our loyal customers - we really wouldn’t be where we are without your support.
"We hope to welcome old and new customers to the new restaurant, so we can showcase MATTO’s creativity and hospitality."
All of MATTO's signature pizzas are made using naturally risen 00 flour dough, San Marzano tomatoes and Fior di Latte Mozzarella DOP as standard.
State-of-the-art woodfired ovens are said to cook each order in just 60 seconds with the menu at the Newington restaurant featuring firm favourites such as a truffle cream base with smoked scamorza, mushroom and rocket or tomato base with mozzarella, aubergine, grilled artichoke.
For further updates follow MATTO on social media here.
