The sophisticated split-level lounge bar beneath Glasgow Central Station promises to provide a new go-to meeting place for the festive season after a transformation of the venue’s entrance and offices.

Retaining a 'much loved industrial aesthetic', the refurbished space now features a contemporary mezzanine and brass and gold gantry bar with forest green tiles.

The option of high seating, Chesterfield sofas and button-backed leather armchairs or spacious booths will be available as Platform 1 strives to create a cosy environment for any occasion from after-work drinks to special celebrations with friends.

Ahead of the launch David Carson, general manager of Platform, said: “We’re always looking to enhance and evolve what we do here at Platform.

"With Platform 1, we wanted to create a space that goes beyond the typical cafe bar experience.

"We've combined comfort with the industrial charm of the iconic building to offer a new sanctuary in the city that respects the past but is firmly focused on creating new memories for our guests.

“It’s an exciting new addition to our multifaceted original restaurant, bar and events space and we can’t wait to welcome guests from November 16.”

Platform 1 will operate Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm to late.

