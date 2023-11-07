Police said in the wake of the incident their enquiries were focused on two men who fled in the direction of the town’s Wilson Street.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie, Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “From our enquiries so far, we now know that Alastair was seriously assaulted by two men on Renfield Street at the junction of Wilson Street around 1am. The two suspects then ran off along Wilson Street towards Houston Street in Renfrew Town Centre.

Read More: Former Hearts player jailed for running cocaine smuggling ring

"We believe both men to be white; one was wearing a dark tracksuit and dark trainers, and the other had on either a light grey or khaki jacket, dark trousers and dark trainers.

"We’d appeal to anyone who was in either Renfrew Town Centre or Renfield Street between 0.40am and 3am on Monday morning and saw anything that may assist our investigation, to get in touch. We’re also keen to get a hold of any dash cam, private CCTV or doorbell footage from around that time.”

One suspect had already been arrested and charged, with a second taken into custody on Tuesday, November 7.

A Police Scotland statement said: "A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with death. He is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 8 November.

"A 47-year-old man has previously been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He appeared at the same court on Friday, 3 November."