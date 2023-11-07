A second man has been arrested as police probe the death of Renfrew man Alastair Campbell.
The 52-year-old was found seriously injured in the common close of flats on Renfield Street around 3am on Monday, 30 October 2023.
Police said in the wake of the incident their enquiries were focused on two men who fled in the direction of the town’s Wilson Street.
Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie, Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “From our enquiries so far, we now know that Alastair was seriously assaulted by two men on Renfield Street at the junction of Wilson Street around 1am. The two suspects then ran off along Wilson Street towards Houston Street in Renfrew Town Centre.
Read More: Former Hearts player jailed for running cocaine smuggling ring
"We believe both men to be white; one was wearing a dark tracksuit and dark trainers, and the other had on either a light grey or khaki jacket, dark trousers and dark trainers.
"We’d appeal to anyone who was in either Renfrew Town Centre or Renfield Street between 0.40am and 3am on Monday morning and saw anything that may assist our investigation, to get in touch. We’re also keen to get a hold of any dash cam, private CCTV or doorbell footage from around that time.”
One suspect had already been arrested and charged, with a second taken into custody on Tuesday, November 7.
A Police Scotland statement said: "A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with death. He is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 8 November.
"A 47-year-old man has previously been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He appeared at the same court on Friday, 3 November."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here