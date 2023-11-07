The worst disorder took place in the Niddrie area of Edinburgh, where police say about 50 youths were involved on Hay Avenue in a repeat of scenes from last year in the same area.

Police said their officers and firefighters came under attack with people throwing petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry.

Ms Brown described the attacks on emergency workers as "totally despicable".

She told MSPs: "The Scottish Government fully supports the courts using the extensive laws and powers to protect emergency workers, including the new statutory aggravation for attacks on emergency services through the Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Act.

"As part of the annual review of the police led multi agency operation moonbeam there will be an analysis of the incidents over the weekend and a response taken.

"The joint report the Scottish Community Safety Network report on anti social behaviour has been published today. And I have accepted the report's recommendations that we need to consider how we best develop our long term approach to preventing and tackling anti social behaviour.

"That is why I will be convening an independently chaired working group on anti social behaviour."

She went on to say two people had been arrested with more arrests expected.

“There has been two arrests so far and the police are looking at intelligence and there will be more arrests in coming days,” Ms Brown said under questioning from Conservative MSP Stephen Kerr.

The violence has sparked calls for an outright ban on firework sales to the public – something the Scottish Government has said is not within the power of the Scottish Parliament.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland earlier on Tuesday, Ms Constance said she would be open to a ban.

“I’m open-minded about it, open to discussion,” she said.

“It’s not within our powers for an outright ban, but open to discussion.”

Her comments came in response to Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day, who said something must change before “someone is seriously, seriously injured”.

Speaking on Monday, First Minister Humza Yousaf, who criticised the “thuggish” and “reckless” behaviour from those involved, said he would consider such a move if it was within the Scottish Government’s powers.

He added: “But it shouldn’t require the Government to stop people throwing fireworks at fire officers, stopping them hurling bricks at our police officers – you don’t need legislation to know that that is unacceptable.”

Former children and young people’s commissioner, Tam Baillie, told the BBC that cuts to youth services in deprived areas could have been a factor in the disorder.

But Ms Constance said: “I would dispute that, but the point that Mr Baillie makes about prevention is an important one and this Government continues to invest in preventative services.”

She pointed to the CashBack for Communities programme, which redirects funds seized by police under the Proceeds of Crime Act to youth services, and the violence reduction framework as such investments.

Mr Findlay later said hit out at the government's response to the disorder.

He said: "There have been shocking scenes across Scotland of police officers and firefighters being attacked with petrol bombs, bricks and fireworks.

“We’ve also heard from terrified people trapped in their own homes by gangs of rioting youths and it’s no exaggeration to say that lives could have been lost.

“Yet criminals know they can take advantage with police officers saying they’re stretched to breaking point due to SNP cuts.

“People want robust policing and meaningful punishments, but instead they SNP have delivered another wishy-washy report and talking shop.”