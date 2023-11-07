Spanning two stages, the traditional music festival will see the East Renfrewshire park brought to life with "outstanding" music and even more food and drink offerings for all tastes.



The Reeling 2024 will also feature an expanded family area, with daily sessions with Ceilidh Tots, and workshops for budding musicians as well as secret sets from some very special guests.

The Reeling festival in 2023 (Image: The Reeling)



The 5,000-capacity festival burst onto the Scottish events scene in June this year, welcoming around 8,000 music fans for the inaugural two-day event and being nominated for Event o the Year at MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards. Tickets for next year's festival go on sale this week.

Festival director Michael Pellegrotti said the response to the first festival was "absolutely incredible". He said: “We’re so excited to be able to build on the feel-good community atmosphere and the successful foundations we created this summer.

"It feels fantastic to be returning to Rouken Glen Park in 2024 with some more of the most exciting names in Scottish music and beyond. The park proved to be the perfect venue for a new festival and we were blown away by how many people came from near and far – it was another landmark moment for Scotland’s traditional music scene."



Mr Pellegrotti said: “We’re determined that the second year of The Reeling will be even bigger and better, making for another unforgettable festival weekend.

"We’ve got some incredible musicians on the line up, with even more to be added in the coming months, and we’ll have a special food and drink offering, as well as entertainment for the whole family. We can’t wait to welcome everyone for round two!”

The Reeling 2023 festival line up

The Reeling has announced some of its line up for 2024 (Image: The Reeling)

Taking one of the headline slots will be folk-electronica powerhouse Niteworks, who closed this year’s Royal National Mòd with a sold-out concert co-hosted by The Reeling.

They will be joined on The Reeling bill by award-winning Celtic outfit Ímar, who return to the event after delighting crowds this year with a secret set on the festival’s second stage, A’ Choille.

Meanwhile, 2024 SAY Award Shortlist piper Brìghde Chaimbeul and acclaimed fiddle player Aidan O’Rourke will make their Reeling debuts. Acclaimed folk singer and guitarist Kris Drever and esteemed Gaelic singer Kathleen MacInnes also join the line up, as well as award-winning folk singer Siobhan Miller and transatlantic folk band The Magpies.



MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards Gaelic Singer of the Year Kim Carnie will take to the stage, along with acclaimed vocalist Hannah Rarity. Highland six-piece Cala, who released their debut album From the Riverearlier this year will be putting on a show, as well as Glasgow-based singer-songwriter and ukulele player Claire Hastings, Glasgow trad fusion band DLÙ and emerging Scottish musician Donald Macdonald.

The Reeling 2023 (Image: The Reeling)



Also performing are award-winning Scottish trad group Kinnaris Quintet, three-time Scots Trad Music Awards nominees Gnoss, as well as emerging Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter Rosie H Sullivan, while Spanish folk group Deira are set to showcase their contemporary take on traditional music.



The festival will also welcome Scottish fusion band Croft No. Five for one of their first performances together since 2018, with more acts to be announced in the coming months.



Ruairidh Graham of Niteworks said: “We’re really excited to be headlining The Reeling 2024 – to play what is such a brilliant new festival for the Central Belt will be a real joy.

"Glasgow is our second home and the energy of the audience never fails to blow us away so we’re expecting a serious party at Rouken Glen Park next June.”



The festival is part of the Keychange initiative, committed to at least a 50 per cent women and gender minority line up, and is part of 1 per cent for the Planet which sees 1 per cent of all sales go to environmental causes.

When is The Reeling Festival? Where is it and how to get tickets

The Peatbog Fairies perform at The Reeling 2023 (Image: Ryan Buchanan)

The Reeling will take place at Rouken Glen Park on Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9, 2024.



Pre-sale tickets for The Reeling mailing list will go live from 8am on Thursday (November 9), and general sale will be available from 8am on Friday (November 10). Sign up at thereeling.com.