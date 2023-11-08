The company has developed the guest house in a Victorian manor, dating back to 1870, which was designed by Robert Kynoch-Shand. It said the interior has been “reimagined for today” with luxury amenities and “rustic-chic interiors inspired by Chivas Brothers’ distilleries across Scotland”.

Among the features is a whisky library stocked with highlights from the distillers’ portfolio, including single malt whiskies from The Glenlivet, Aberlour, and Scapa, and blends from the Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and Ballantine’s ranges.

Chivas said guests will be able to discover these whiskies through guided tastings, offering insight into their histories, and will be able to sample limited-edition drams aged up to 30 years.

Those wishing to stay at Linn House, which is situated in Keith on the banks of the River Isla, can reserve in blocks of six or 12 bedrooms, with both options offering sole occupancy of the house. That includes exclusive use of all communal house facilities, ranging from the living room with original Victorian fireplace to the walled kitchen garden within the grounds of the estate.

Reservations incorporate a “culinary journey” for guests with food prepared by the resident chef, who will use “fresh, locally sourced produce to create elegant seasonal feasts”.

The company said a two night-stay for up to 12 guests in six rooms, including breakfast, three course seasonal and/ or Scottish dinner with wine selection, is available from £9,600. Full-house reservations grant access to all 12 rooms, accommodating up to 24 guests, for £19,200.

Jacques-Henri Brive, head of brand advocacy and prestige acceleration at Chivas, said: “Linn House represents an opportunity for us to encourage global consumers to connect with the region in which many of our iconic whiskies are made. Just as a luxury fashion brand has an atelier, or a boutique perfumer has its by-invitation salon, the heart of our whiskies lies here in Scotland.

“As demand for whisky expands around the world, more consumers are intrigued to discover and explore our heritage. Linn House is an extension of our brand homes, affording anyone who visits the luxury of time: to rest, to indulge and to enjoy all that the region has to offer. It is our ambition that Linn House becomes a destination hospitality offering here in Speyside.”

Chivas shared details about Linn House shortly after it announced a £10 million plan to redevelop the site around its massive Kilmalid bottling plant in Dumbarton. That came shortly after it revealed it was planning to build its first distillery on Islay.

