There are “highly uncertain” times ahead for housebuilders and house buyers.
The warning from homes giant Persimmon was echoed by analysts, although the outlook is tempered by a modest lift in house prices.
Persimmon said new home completions plummeted 37% year-on-year at 1,439 in the last quarter and added that prices for forward orders of new homes for private sale dipped 2% to around £277,750.
It comes as recent market indicators showed a tentative recovery in October, with Halifax's latest house price index released on Tuesday showing values increased by 1.1% on average month-on-month to £281,974. This compares with a fall of 0.3% in September.
READ MORE: Housebuilder cuts 300 jobs and builds fewer homes
Nationwide last week reported a 0.9% rise in house prices month-on-month in October, thought to reflect a constrained supply of properties for buyers to choose from on the market.
Oli Creasey, property analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said that the highlight of the trading statement from Persimmon was improved guidance for full year volumes, with the company now expecting 9,500 deliveries in 2023, compared to "at least 9,000" guided to over the summer.
READ MORE: Shares surge in Highland builder after affordable homes win
"That’s good news for investors, as the declining volumes compared to prior years have been the main source of declining profits across the housebuilding industry,” he said. “That said, the sales rates still look depressed compared to history – 0.48 homes sold per week per outlet in Q3 2023 is low when compared to the 0.91x achieved in H1’22 (ie: pre-interest rate rises).
“There has been some improvement in this rate since the end of Q3 – the figure for November was 0.59x, although most of the uptick relates to investor sales."
READ MORE: Housebuilding giant faces 30% fall in sales
He added: "With the company now fully sold for 2023, the volume guidance is locked in, short of a surprising number of last-minute cancellations.
“However, the market conditions for 2024 remain highly uncertain, and PSN (Persimmon) have not provided any guidance for next year at this point.”
Charlie Huggins, manager of the quality shares portfolio at Wealth Club, said there may be light at the end of the tunnel.
“On balance, we're probably nearer the end of the housing market downturn than the beginning,” said Mr Huggins. “But we will need to see interest rate cuts and perhaps further house price declines to build the foundations for a recovery.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here