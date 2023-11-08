Business property adviser Christie & Co, which conducted the sale, noted that Ms Mclaughlin had owned the pharmacy since 1987 and had “decided to sell it to allow her to pursue a well-earned retirement”.

The price paid was not disclosed.

Ms Mclaughlin said: “I have aspired over the years to make the pharmacy friendly and welcoming to our local community. My team and I have built up a great and trusted relationship with our clients. It was with great sadness that I decided that the time had come to sell the business but feel reassured that it has been left in good hands with Ron.”

Karl Clezy of Christie & Co, who oversaw the sales process, said: “Macbon Chemist was brought to the market at the same time as Lloyds Pharmacy placed its entire Scottish estate of around 200 branches on the market. Despite the market being flooded with opportunities, we managed to generate several notes of interest from existing contractors and first-time buyers alike which shows that there remains an appetite for well-performing independently owned pharmacies that have the potential to grow.”