It will signify a national two minute silence where people can remember those who lost their lives in war, and honour those who have served in the armed forces and emergency services.

Weather conditions will be monitored on the day, after the site was deemed unsafe in 2022 and the service was moved to a more sheltered location.

Meanwhile, on Remembrance Sunday, people will gather at the Stone of Remembrance where wreaths will be laid and members of the armed forces and veterans will parade at Edinburgh Castle.

Where and when is Edinburgh's Armistice Day service?





An Armistice Day service will be held on Saturday (November 11) at the Scott Monument in Princes Street Gardens East.

People will gather for the service which will start at 10.52am, with the One O'clock Gun sounding at 11am to mark the two minute silence and again at 11.02am to mark its end.

Wreaths will be laid by the Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh and representatives from service charities.

Members of the public are welcome to join the service before it starts at 10.50am.

All are welcome to join us prior to 10.50am ready for the service commencing. If weather conditions are deemed unsafe for the service, it will be held at New Haig House in Logie Green Road.

When and where is Edinburgh's Remembrance Sunday service?





Edinburgh's Remembrance Sunday ceremony will take place at the Stone of Remembrance at Edinburgh City Chambers on Sunday (November 12).

Wreaths will be laid by the Lord Provost, representatives from the Scottish Government, armed forces, and veterans to remember the fallen at 11am.

A timeline of the service has been outlined by Legion Scotland: