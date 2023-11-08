Edinburgh will fall silent to honour the fallen in Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day services this weekend.
The One O'clock gun will fire at Edinburgh Castle as dignitaries gather in the city centre to commemorate Armistice Day, the agreement to end the fighting after the First World War.
It will signify a national two minute silence where people can remember those who lost their lives in war, and honour those who have served in the armed forces and emergency services.
Read more: Armistice Day Palestine demo to go ahead, say Met Police
Weather conditions will be monitored on the day, after the site was deemed unsafe in 2022 and the service was moved to a more sheltered location.
Meanwhile, on Remembrance Sunday, people will gather at the Stone of Remembrance where wreaths will be laid and members of the armed forces and veterans will parade at Edinburgh Castle.
Where and when is Edinburgh's Armistice Day service?
An Armistice Day service will be held on Saturday (November 11) at the Scott Monument in Princes Street Gardens East.
People will gather for the service which will start at 10.52am, with the One O'clock Gun sounding at 11am to mark the two minute silence and again at 11.02am to mark its end.
Wreaths will be laid by the Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh and representatives from service charities.
Members of the public are welcome to join the service before it starts at 10.50am.
All are welcome to join us prior to 10.50am ready for the service commencing. If weather conditions are deemed unsafe for the service, it will be held at New Haig House in Logie Green Road.
When and where is Edinburgh's Remembrance Sunday service?
Edinburgh's Remembrance Sunday ceremony will take place at the Stone of Remembrance at Edinburgh City Chambers on Sunday (November 12).
Wreaths will be laid by the Lord Provost, representatives from the Scottish Government, armed forces, and veterans to remember the fallen at 11am.
A timeline of the service has been outlined by Legion Scotland:
-
10am parade personnel to arrive at Edinburgh Castle Esplanade
-
10am all VIPs, veterans wreath layers gather at City Chambers
-
10.30am Legion Scotland and Association Standards take up their positions
-
10.32am veterans detachments led by RAF central Scotland pipes and drums will step off, followed by service detachments led by Band SCOTS
-
10.50am veteran wreath layers and service and veteran detachments in position at City Chambers
-
10.57am city officers lead VIP wreath layers into position
-
11am single round fired from gun at Edinburgh Castle to begin two minute silence
-
11.02am single round fired from gun at Edinburgh Castle to end silence
