Glasgow will commemorate those who have died in conflict during Remembrance events this weekend.
Parades and services will be held at war memorials throughout the UK as the country pays tribute to the armed forces community, veterans, and the fallen.
In Glasgow, people will gather for a two minute silence in the city centre on Remembrance Sunday, before a poppy wreath laying and march by military personnel and veterans.
Read more: The Edinburgh services to honour the fallen on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day
City landmarks will be lit up red to pay tribute to Remembrance in the run up to the day. Last year, this included the Glasgow Science Centre and Kelvingrove.
Meanwhile, Armistice Day takes place on Saturday (November 11), with a two minute silence held at 11am.
When and where is Glasgow's Remembrance Sunday service?
Glasgow's Remembrance Sunday service will be held in George Square on Sunday (November 12) from 11am to 11.45am.
The ceremony will be held at the Cenotaph with a wreath laying and then a parade and salute in front of the City Chambers.
Glasgow Garden of Remembrance 2023
Meanwhile, Glasgow's Garden of Remembrance will give people a focal point to pay their respects and remember the fallen from conflicts.
It is found in George Square and will be open from October 24 to November 13, 2023.
Glasgow road closures for Remembrance Sunday
A number of roads in Glasgow will be closed between 5am and 4pm while the Remembrance service takes place in the city centre on Sunday (November 12). According to the city council, these are:
-
Anchor Lane for its whole length
-
Cochrane Street for its whole length
-
Dundas Street between West George Street and Dundas Lane
-
George Square
-
George Street between George Square and Montrose Street
-
Hanover Street full length
-
Montrose Street (northbound) between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street
-
Nelson Mandela Place for its whole length
-
North Hanover Street between George Square and Cathedral Street
-
South Frederick Street for its whole length
-
West George Street between Nelson Mandela Place and George Square
Tell us your war veteran story
Do you have a war veteran in your family? We would like to share their story.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here