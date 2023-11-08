In Glasgow, people will gather for a two minute silence in the city centre on Remembrance Sunday, before a poppy wreath laying and march by military personnel and veterans.

City landmarks will be lit up red to pay tribute to Remembrance in the run up to the day. Last year, this included the Glasgow Science Centre and Kelvingrove.

Meanwhile, Armistice Day takes place on Saturday (November 11), with a two minute silence held at 11am.

When and where is Glasgow's Remembrance Sunday service?





Glasgow's Remembrance Sunday service will be held in George Square on Sunday (November 12) from 11am to 11.45am.

The ceremony will be held at the Cenotaph with a wreath laying and then a parade and salute in front of the City Chambers.

Glasgow Garden of Remembrance 2023

Meanwhile, Glasgow's Garden of Remembrance will give people a focal point to pay their respects and remember the fallen from conflicts.

It is found in George Square and will be open from October 24 to November 13, 2023.

Glasgow road closures for Remembrance Sunday

A number of roads in Glasgow will be closed between 5am and 4pm while the Remembrance service takes place in the city centre on Sunday (November 12). According to the city council, these are: