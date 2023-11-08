First Minister Humza Yousaf is to head to Dubai for the Cop28 summit, saying doing so shows Scotland is making a “constructive contribution” to tackling problems such as climate change.
He will travel to Dubai towards the end of this month, ahead of the start of the United Nations climate conference on November 30.
He said he will use his visit to call on other nations to “urgently step up to address the injustice at the heart of climate change” by providing more support to poorer nations who are suffering the most from rising global temperatures.
The trip was announced after Mr Yousaf chaired a meeting of the First Minister’s Environmental Council on Tuesday.
He will be joined in Dubai by the Scottish Net Zero and Just Transition Secretary, Mairi McAllan, and a delegation of Scottish companies working in sectors such as renewable energy.
It is hoped this will help Scotland attract investment in “strategic net zero sectors”.
Speaking about the visit, Mr Yousaf said: “Cop28 provides an opportunity to underline Scotland’s commitment to being a good global citizen, and making a constructive contribution to addressing global challenges such as the biodiversity and the climate crisis.
“The Scottish Government will use Cop28 to call on all to urgently step up to address the injustice at the heart of climate change by supporting those communities who are suffering the most but have done the least to cause climate impacts, including through our leadership on loss and damage.
“That is why the gathering of the global community at Cop28 is so important. Only by working together can we meet the need and urgency of the task that lies ahead.
“We simply do not have time to work alone when it comes to our just transition to net zero.
“Cop28 also allows the Scottish Government to advance international relations and build partnerships.
“Scottish companies will be attending to enhance Scotland’s global reputation, particularly on renewable energy.
“It’s also an opportunity to attract investment in strategic net zero sectors in Scotland.”
Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport Douglas Lumsden MSP said: “Humza Yousaf would be better off getting his own house in order before he swans off to grandstand at COP28, given the SNP government’s poor record on the environment.
“It’s a bit rich to claim that Mairi McAllan is going to ‘showcase the progress Scotland is making’ on net zero – the very day after she announced she was shelving the SNP’s own climate plan.
“The SNP has always enjoyed talking up this issue – and blaming the UK government – at this sort of event, but there’s precious little delivery on the rhetoric. Humza Yousaf should be using his speech to explain why the SNP is making so little progress on net zero, and can’t meet its own targets.
