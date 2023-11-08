A Scottish recruitment website is on the hunt for trainee train drivers who will get to travel across some of the country's most stunning rail routes.
HiJOBS.net, recruiting on behalf of ScotRail, has listed the new Fort William-based on its website.
One of the nearby routes the successful candidates will likely regularly travel is the famous West Highland Line.
It has been voted the world’s best rail journey and takes in some of Scotland’s most spectacular scenery.
The West Highland Line, which travels from Glasgow to Oban and Mallaig, passes through dramatic Rannoch Moor, the UK’s highest station at Corrour and the Glenfinnan viaduct made famous by the Harry Potter movies.
While no previous experience is required, the successful candidate must be at least 20 years old when they commence training.
Laura Saunders, Commercial Director and Founder of HiJOBS said: “This job is an absolute dream ticket for someone looking to go full steam ahead with a new career adventure. Not only will the successful candidate be in the driving seat on one of Scotland’s most famous train routes, but the package offers a highly competitive salary, in-depth training and quick career progression. It’s a first-class opportunity.
“A recent HiJOBS survey of 2000 Scots revealed that a third (30%) of people saw the biggest barrier to pursuing their dream job was having to potentially leave family and friends. The beauty of this career opportunity is that they get the best of both worlds, travelling across Scotland and coming home to their loved ones.”
Julie Dale, HR Director at ScotRail said: “ScotRail is proud to support communities and the economy by creating high-quality jobs across rural Scotland.
“There’s no denying that the West Highland Line is one of the world’s great scenic rail journeys, and the opportunity to become a train driver on this route doesn’t come along often.
“It’s not your usual nine to five, the successful candidates will experience some of the most breathtaking views of the West Highlands, while helping us deliver the best possible service by getting our customers to their destination safely and on time.”
