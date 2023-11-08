The flag carrier for Finland is increasing frequency between Edinburgh and the Finnish capital, with the only other UK airport included in next year's flights boost being Manchester.

The airline said the Edinburgh flights will also connect with flights to Northern Finland, Scandinavia and Japan.

It is increasing its flights from Edinburgh from four weekly to six, and upping its Manchester total from nine to 14.

The carrier, which has the government of Finland as its majority shareholder, said: "Finnair is adding more flights to the British Isles for the next winter season. Manchester will get five additional weekly frequencies, and Dublin and Edinburgh will both get two additional weekly frequencies.

"All these flights will connect seamlessly with Finnair’s flights to Northern Finland, Scandinavia and Japan."

Whisky giant unveils luxury hotel experience

Chivas Brothers, the luxury Scotch whisky distiller, has opened its first hotel.

The maker of Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, and Royal Salute declared that the high-end Linn House in Speyside will allow whisky lovers to “connect with the region in which many of our iconic whiskies are made”. The company has developed the guest house in a Victorian manor, dating back to 1870, which was designed by Robert Kynoch-Shand.

‘Private benefactor’ backs bid to restore art deco icon to former glory

A "private benefactor who wishes to remain anonymous" has pledged backing for the purchase of an iconic art deco former cinema.

A group seeking to acquire, restore and operate the 1939 picture house has boosted its number and set up a company to handle the community-centred facility’s affairs as a charity.