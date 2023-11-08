An airline has underlined its commitment to Scotland by bolstering its services for next year.
Finnair is to increase flights from the United Kingdom including from one Scottish airport to Helsinki.
The flag carrier for Finland is increasing frequency between Edinburgh and the Finnish capital, with the only other UK airport included in next year's flights boost being Manchester.
The airline said the Edinburgh flights will also connect with flights to Northern Finland, Scandinavia and Japan.
It is increasing its flights from Edinburgh from four weekly to six, and upping its Manchester total from nine to 14.
The carrier, which has the government of Finland as its majority shareholder, said: "Finnair is adding more flights to the British Isles for the next winter season. Manchester will get five additional weekly frequencies, and Dublin and Edinburgh will both get two additional weekly frequencies.
"All these flights will connect seamlessly with Finnair’s flights to Northern Finland, Scandinavia and Japan."
Whisky giant unveils luxury hotel experience
Chivas Brothers, the luxury Scotch whisky distiller, has opened its first hotel.
The maker of Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, and Royal Salute declared that the high-end Linn House in Speyside will allow whisky lovers to “connect with the region in which many of our iconic whiskies are made”. The company has developed the guest house in a Victorian manor, dating back to 1870, which was designed by Robert Kynoch-Shand.
‘Private benefactor’ backs bid to restore art deco icon to former glory
A "private benefactor who wishes to remain anonymous" has pledged backing for the purchase of an iconic art deco former cinema.
A group seeking to acquire, restore and operate the 1939 picture house has boosted its number and set up a company to handle the community-centred facility’s affairs as a charity.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here