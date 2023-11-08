The UK arm of German discounter Lidl is set to become the first supermarket to introduce body-worn cameras across all its stores as standard.
From the end of the month, stores across its network will start to receive the security measures following an investment of more than £2 million. The rollout set to be complete by the spring of next year.
Established in the UK in 1994, Lidl has more than 960 stores as well as 14 distribution centres across Scotland, England and Wales which employ more than 31,000 people. The group said all colleagues will receive training to ensure the cameras are used safely and in a way that "protects an individual’s privacy".
“As a business with over 960 stores across the length and breadth of the country, safety and security has always been an absolute priority for us," said Ryan McDonnell, chief executive of Lidl GB.
"While our stores are typically safe environments, retail crime is something that is impacting the whole industry. Our investment into ensuring all our stores have body-worn cameras is just one of the ways we’re taking action to protect and provide reassurance to our colleagues and customers.”
Last month Lidl became a founding member of Project Pegasus, a business and policing partnership that aims to combine law enforcement powers with industry knowledge to target serious and organised retail crime, with a commitment of £60,000 of funding over two years.
“It is essential that the industry comes together to find new and innovative ways to combat serious and organised retail crime across the UK," Mr McDonnell added. "Amongst our own initiatives, we’re proud to be part of Project Pegasus, which presents a real opportunity for retailers, police forces, and the Home Office to work together to address the alarming rise of incidents facing retail workers every day.”
Lidl pointed out that while other supermarkets have body-worn cameras, they are still trialling the technology, have the cameras in just a small number of stores, or only offer them to staff as an option.
