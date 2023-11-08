Brechin Castle Centre says it is "bouncing back" from the storm, but has called on the Scottish Government to commit to specific financial support.

When First Minister Humza Yousaf visited the town in October, he told the community "we'll support you as much as we can". But businesses say no specific details of the financial assistance from the Scottish Government have materialised.

Rescue teams help a man and his dog after floods in Brechin (Image: PA)

Alan Johnston, CEO of Brechin Castle Centre, said: "The impact of the recent storms has been profound, with tragic loss of life, homes destroyed, and livelihoods hanging in the balance. Brechin was dubbed the worst-hit town in the UK by Storm Babet, drawing the attention of the nation.

“We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from countless individuals, media outlets, and well-wishers who have reached out to us during our closure. We are deeply grateful for customers’ unwavering support, and we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to thank each of you in person."

The independent retail and garden centre has now reopened to the public, but one of its businesses, Peggy Scott's restaurant, remains affected.

After the dual carriageway bridge on the A90 in Finavon faced the brunt of Storm Babet, a contraflow traffic system was put in place which meant no access to the business for two weeks.

The road has since been reopened for access northbound only, but Mr Johnston said the traffic management has put off visitors - with some thinking they are still closed.

Mr Johnston said: "Our hearts go out to the other businesses facing the daunting task of rebuilding after the storm.

"The cost of restoration is hard to quantify, especially with the contraflow system set to be in place for four to six weeks, and the bridge to take months to repair.

"However, if we can collectively raise awareness that Brechin is once again open for business, it would be an incredible starting point."

Màiri McAllan, minister for Net Zero (Image: PA)

Brechin Castle Centre is encouraging people to visit its festive 'Magical Winter Nights' events this Christmas period, from Friday December 1 to Thursday December 28.

Màiri McAllan, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, said the Scottish Government is considering what support is required as local authorities are still assessing the damage caused by Storm Babet.

She said: “I am encouraged to hear that many businesses in Brechin have now re-opened. We are committed to helping those impacted by Storm Babet, and to learning from this experience so that we are as prepared as possible as for future flooding events.

"As ministers have already set out, the Scottish Government will support our partners to ensure communities can recover as quickly as possible."

The SNP minister said seven local authorities, including Angus Council, have now contacted the Scottish Government to claim under the Bellwin Scheme, which supports with costs in the aftermath of emergencies.

Ms McAllan said: “Damages are still being assessed by local authorities – as a result, we are still considering what support may be required.”