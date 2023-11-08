A Scottish war memorial has been given listing status by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) this year - 100 years after it was built.
The memorial, which is situated on the Corran Esplanade looking out over Oban Bay, was first unveiled on November 11, 1923.
The memorial has now been designated for its historic significance as well as the high quality of its sculpture by sculptor Alexander Carrick, who made an important contribution to war memorials in Scotland, as well as for its historic significance.
The memorial carries a dedication on its plinth in Gaelic: "Mairidh an cliu agus an ainm gu siorruidh", roughly meaning "Their renown and name will last ".
Alongside the dedication are the names, ranks, regiments and decorations of local casualties of the First World War, the Second World War, and the Falklands Conflict.
The community of Oban decided to create the memorial in 1919. It was originally paid for by public subscription, and the community raised most of the £1,450 cost in six weeks.
The sculptor, Alexander Carrick, was a veteran of the First World War himself, and designed the memorial with distinctly Scottish elements, including the kilted uniforms depicted on the sculpture and the rubble-built plinth, reflective of a stone cairn.
Dara Parsons, Head of Designations at HES, said: "Oban and Ganavan Heritage approached us and asked us to consider listing the Oban war memorial. We recently added it to the list, just in time for the 100th anniversary of its dedication.
“While all war memorials are extremely important in ensuring we remember the impact of these global conflicts on people and communities, some like this one, are also recognised and listed for their artistic value.
“We always welcome suggestions for new designations from individuals and community groups.”
Oban and Ganavan Heritage said: “Oban War Memorial is held with great affection from local people and visitors to the town and is frequently visited. As Oban and Ganavan Heritage we have worked closely with Oban War Memorial Centenary Group over the last two years.
“We are very pleased to have been in discussion with HES in conjunction with War Memorial Trust and that HES has now chosen to designate the war memorial. This reflects the importance of Alexander Carrick’s work and the quality of the war memorial. It is timely given that this is the centenary of the memorial’s unveiling.”
According to the National Record of the Historic Environment, there are around 2,800 war memorials in Scotland.
They are mostly constructed in the years following the First World War in memory of those killed during the conflict, and are found in a wide range of designs, from simple to highly elaborate.
The high-quality sculpture on the Oban memorial, along with the coastal setting reflecting the maritime nature of the town, makes it stand out as a particularly good example of this extensive group and period of commemorative monuments, HES said.
