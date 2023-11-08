Audience members and Scotland's national orchestra had to leave the Edinburgh building while it was checked by crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

The man, who had been attempting to leave the show early in order to catch a train, pressed the wrong button and, to his horror, set the alarm blaring.

However, Karl Chapman from Edinburgh City Council, said the incident was an easy mistake to make.

He said he had "heart-felt empathy" for the man and hoped he would feel able to return to the Usher Hall once his embarrassment had died down.

Mr Chapman said: "I read your article with a mix of relief - that we now know what happened - and heart-felt empathy for the man who doesn’t want to be named.

"It was an easy mistake and we would always want him to feel welcome here, as would the Royal Scottish National Orchestra."

The incident occurred during a performance Dvořák’s Symphony No6.

The RSNO was just completing the final movement when the concert-goer tried to sneak out early in order to catch a specific train.

He was unable to open the auditorium doors and, spying a small button, pressed it assuming it was a door release button.

Instead, to his horror, the fire alarm began blaring and a recorded voice began to tell everyone to evacuate the building.

He told The Herald he was particularly sorry for the waste of the resources of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

He added: "The symphony was in its last few minutes and I ruined everything, and probably caused emergency services to waste their precious time and resources.

"I managed to open the door, and walked away, feeling terrible, which I still do.

"I can be a bit dimwitted on occasions, and the fire alarm didn't appear to clearly enough labelled as such.

He plans to make a donation to the RSNO by way of an apology and said he was too shame-faced to ever return to the Usher Hall.

In response, Mr Chapman, who is Head of Heritage, Cultural Venues, Museums & Galleries, added that the man is "a star" for his honesty.

He said: "Perhaps he will wish to remain anonymous but please pass on our kindest regards to him.

"He is a star for ‘fessing up’ and letting everyone know.

"No shame in being honest."