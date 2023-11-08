Four Scottish climate activists who glued themselves to a road to disrupt an international cycling race have been convicted. 

Rebecca Kerr, 26, Ben Taylor, 29, Catriona Roberts, 21, and Romane Moulin, 26, halted the UCI Cycling World Championships for one hour on August 6 this year, locking in to one another and gluing themselves to the road near Falkirk. 

Mr Taylor received a £250 fine and the rest of the group were admonished following a trial at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, November 8. 

During the protest, the group claimed it "wasn't about cycling" but said they were "forced to act" due to government inaction on the climate crisis. 

In a statement released through her solicitor, Glasgow student Catriona Roberts said: "If your house is on fire and you scream in the street, stop the traffic and become rooted in fear, would you be arrested for breach of the peace? No, of course not.

"Well, our home is on fire, and just because you may be privileged enough to not feel it yet, does not mean we shouldn’t be screaming in the streets.”

Ms Moulin, a renewable energy software developer from Glasgow, said she took action because she didn't want to be "passive" anymore in the face of climate collapse. She said: "I don't want to look back and feel like we didn't do something when we still had time.”

The campaigners were part of a group called This Is Rigged, which has been taking action in Scotland since the start of the year. 

Catriona Roberts speaks to the media outside Falkirk Sheriff Court

They have been accused of smashing the glass case holding William Wallace's sword at the Wallace Monument in Stirling, disrupting FMQs, and interrupting the Scottish coronation of the King in Edinburgh. 

The cycling championship protest was part of three weeks of action in July and August, which saw the group blockading Grangemouth oil terminal, climbing the Kelpies, and spray painting a portrait of the King.

Speaking afterwards, Ms Kerr said: "As long as major oil and gas companies are allowed to operate freely, sponsoring events, recruiting at universities, lobbying politicians, then we will continue to fight back.  

"This business as usual approach is driving us towards a precipice, and has to be challenged wherever possible."