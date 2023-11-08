Mr Taylor received a £250 fine and the rest of the group were admonished following a trial at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, November 8.

During the protest, the group claimed it "wasn't about cycling" but said they were "forced to act" due to government inaction on the climate crisis.

BREAKING: THIS IS RIGGED DISRUPT THE UCI CYCLING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS 🚲



4 people with This Is Rigged have blocked the road, halting the Men's Elite Race at the Cycling World Championships this morning. They remain on the road with the race unable to continue for the last 40 min. pic.twitter.com/8sbuoaiocm — This Is Rigged (@Thisis_Rigged) August 6, 2023

In a statement released through her solicitor, Glasgow student Catriona Roberts said: "If your house is on fire and you scream in the street, stop the traffic and become rooted in fear, would you be arrested for breach of the peace? No, of course not.

"Well, our home is on fire, and just because you may be privileged enough to not feel it yet, does not mean we shouldn’t be screaming in the streets.”

Ms Moulin, a renewable energy software developer from Glasgow, said she took action because she didn't want to be "passive" anymore in the face of climate collapse. She said: "I don't want to look back and feel like we didn't do something when we still had time.”

The campaigners were part of a group called This Is Rigged, which has been taking action in Scotland since the start of the year.

Catriona Roberts speaks to the media outside Falkirk Sheriff Court (Image: Andrew Milligan)

They have been accused of smashing the glass case holding William Wallace's sword at the Wallace Monument in Stirling, disrupting FMQs, and interrupting the Scottish coronation of the King in Edinburgh.

The cycling championship protest was part of three weeks of action in July and August, which saw the group blockading Grangemouth oil terminal, climbing the Kelpies, and spray painting a portrait of the King.

Read more: SNP-Green Government poised to delay climate change plan



Speaking afterwards, Ms Kerr said: "As long as major oil and gas companies are allowed to operate freely, sponsoring events, recruiting at universities, lobbying politicians, then we will continue to fight back.

"This business as usual approach is driving us towards a precipice, and has to be challenged wherever possible."