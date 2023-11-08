Four Scottish climate activists who glued themselves to a road to disrupt an international cycling race have been convicted.
Rebecca Kerr, 26, Ben Taylor, 29, Catriona Roberts, 21, and Romane Moulin, 26, halted the UCI Cycling World Championships for one hour on August 6 this year, locking in to one another and gluing themselves to the road near Falkirk.
Mr Taylor received a £250 fine and the rest of the group were admonished following a trial at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, November 8.
During the protest, the group claimed it "wasn't about cycling" but said they were "forced to act" due to government inaction on the climate crisis.
BREAKING: THIS IS RIGGED DISRUPT THE UCI CYCLING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS 🚲— This Is Rigged (@Thisis_Rigged) August 6, 2023
4 people with This Is Rigged have blocked the road, halting the Men's Elite Race at the Cycling World Championships this morning. They remain on the road with the race unable to continue for the last 40 min. pic.twitter.com/8sbuoaiocm
In a statement released through her solicitor, Glasgow student Catriona Roberts said: "If your house is on fire and you scream in the street, stop the traffic and become rooted in fear, would you be arrested for breach of the peace? No, of course not.
"Well, our home is on fire, and just because you may be privileged enough to not feel it yet, does not mean we shouldn’t be screaming in the streets.”
Ms Moulin, a renewable energy software developer from Glasgow, said she took action because she didn't want to be "passive" anymore in the face of climate collapse. She said: "I don't want to look back and feel like we didn't do something when we still had time.”
The campaigners were part of a group called This Is Rigged, which has been taking action in Scotland since the start of the year.
They have been accused of smashing the glass case holding William Wallace's sword at the Wallace Monument in Stirling, disrupting FMQs, and interrupting the Scottish coronation of the King in Edinburgh.
The cycling championship protest was part of three weeks of action in July and August, which saw the group blockading Grangemouth oil terminal, climbing the Kelpies, and spray painting a portrait of the King.
Read more: SNP-Green Government poised to delay climate change plan
Speaking afterwards, Ms Kerr said: "As long as major oil and gas companies are allowed to operate freely, sponsoring events, recruiting at universities, lobbying politicians, then we will continue to fight back.
"This business as usual approach is driving us towards a precipice, and has to be challenged wherever possible."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here