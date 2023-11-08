The event will also feature an appearance from MasterChef: The Professionals winner Gary Maclean as he provides a Christmas survival crash course to guide audiences through cooking a festive feast at home.

Elsewhere, a series of interactive workshops can be booked across the weekend as marketgoers are given the opportunity to make their own tree decorations and wreaths while children can enjoy the likes of Christmas storytelling and snowman crafting.

Dan McNally, head of grassroots engagement at Mary’s Meals, said: “We’re so excited to be hosting the Mary’s Meals Christmas Market in Glasgow and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the Royal Concert Hall at the end of the month.

“We’re sure we’ll get you in the festive spirit with a fantastic range of seasonal stalls and workshops, giving you the chance to tick off your Christmas shopping list, while supporting our work feeding hungry children across the world.”

Mary’s Meals is said to feed more than 2.4 million children every school day in 18 countries including Ethiopia, Haiti and Zimbabwe.

For more information on the Mary’s Meals Christmas Market, or to secure your free ticket, click here.