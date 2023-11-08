READ MORE: Rangers FC move is 'first of its kind for stadiums in Scotland'

It added: “This collaboration between Hearts and George Watson’s College represents an exciting development for both organisations and a significant step forward in enhancing the overall experience at Myreside.”

Myreside Pavilion hosts events ranging from rugby matches to weddings, conferences and private functions.

It reopened in 2022 after a complete refurbishment.

Head of hospitality and catering operations at Heart of Midlothian Graeme Pacitti said: "We're delighted to extend our presence and responsibilities for Myreside Pavilion.

“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for customers and the local community. We look forward to continuing our journey with Myreside Pavilion and building upon our successful track record."

Su Breadner, chief operating officer at George Watson’s College, said: "Working closely with Hearts has been a tremendous success for us. Their expertise in event management and their dedication to delivering quality experiences aligns perfectly with our vision for Myreside. We are excited about the future possibilities this partnership will bring."