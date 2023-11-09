READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter

Graham + Sibbald said: “This is their first independent business venture but [they] have experience in the hotel trade as a chef and front-of-house management.”

Gary MacLeod said: "We are both delighted and honoured to have the historical Bein Inn as our first venture. We look forward to working with the MacGregor family to sustain this well-established local hotel into the future. Our plans are to build on the strong reputation and to focus our food offering in a sustainable, locally sourced way that supports local businesses and provides a quality service to the community we serve.”

He added: “We would also like to thank Graham + Sibbald…for the seamless handover and communication throughout the process of obtaining the lease."