A Scottish hotel which featured in the BBC’s Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby documentary series is celebrating a prestigious award.
Glenapp Castle, a 21-bedroom hotel at Ballantrae near Girvan in Ayrshire, said it was “delighted” to announce that it had been awarded the “Hotel of the Year” accolade by PoB Hotels, the luxury hotel marketing group.
The Ayrshire hotel noted the accolade had been announced at PoB Hotels’ annual conference this week and “is awarded to a hotel that has achieved the highest levels of hospitality, and has a proven track record in creating exceptional guest experiences, exceeding standards in PoB inspections”.
Jill Chalmers, managing director of Glenapp Castle, said: ‘’We are over the moon to be recognised by PoB Hotels as the Hotel of the Year. From the restaurant to the gardens and housekeeping, Glenapp Castle is made up of hard-working and determined teams who are true hospitality professionals. We are honoured to be awarded this accolade and I am really proud of our exceptional Glenapp Castle team’’.
Glenapp Castle said: “PoB Hotels, the exclusive collection of independent luxury hotels across the British Isles, meticulously assesses its member hotels through an annual mystery guest inspection process, culminating in the prestigious recognition of three special categories. These awards are unveiled with great anticipation at the annual conference, serving as a remarkable opportunity for members to not only celebrate their achievements but also inspire one another. “ Glenapp Castle is set in 110 acres of private estate.
