An airline and holiday company has announced new services from Scottish airports in response to strong demand for a major cycling event.
Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said flights and holidays to Majorca from Glasgow and Edinburgh have been added for April 2024 in time for "one of the biggest cycling sportives in the European calendar", the Majorca 312.
The leading leisure airline and tour operator has put over 4,000 extra seats on sale to the Spanish island from April 23-29.
The extra flights and holidays have been added from nine UK bases - Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh (April 24), East Midlands, Glasgow (April 24), Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted Airports - for the Majorca 312 event on April 27.
The holiday group said: "The move comes in response to strong demand from cyclists wanting to participate in the prestigious cycling event in Majorca, as well as a continued trend from holidaymakers looking to enjoy some early summer sun.
"Attracting thousands of cyclists to the island of Majorca each spring, the event offers a choice of three traffic-free routes amid spectacular coastal and mountain scenery.
"Whether cyclists choose from the epic 312km ride or the shorter routes of 225km or 167km, Majorca 312 is a great way to enjoy this cyclists' paradise."
It added: "Majorca is widely known as one of the world’s best cycling destinations thanks to its warm climate, clear roads and steep but remarkable routes.
"Combined with vibrant coastal resorts and a distinctly cosmopolitan capital, holidaymakers can enjoy the mix of exciting cycling routes and the laid-back holiday atmosphere."
Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "We are seeing strong demand from cycling enthusiasts wanting to participate in the Majorca 312 event and enjoy a cycling holiday, as well as from those looking for some early summer sun."
He added: "For this reason, we have added extra capacity to the popular destination in April and given our customers exactly what they want.
"Given our cycling proposition and popularity of the Majorca 312 event, we are confident that these additional flights and holidays will prove popular for both cyclists and those seeking some early summer sun."
Customers have the option to add on pre-booked 32kg bike carriage to a booking, and bike transfers to and from the hotel.
