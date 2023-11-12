What is it?
A home entertainment projector with some great features.
Good points?
Its official licence from Netflix brings seamless access to the streaming platform’s catalogue. In projection terms, it can cast images of up to 120 inches from 540 ISO lumens and support for HDR10 and HLG technology ensures vibrant visuals. The 1080P FHD resolution of 1920×1080 guarantees crystal-clear imagery even at high screen ratios.
Sound quality is equally impressive, thanks to the dual six-watt Dolby audio speakers which deliver immersive, high-fidelity audio. The input options include USB2.0 x 2, HDMI IN x 1, DC-IN x 1, and LAN x 1, catering to various connectivity needs. Additionally, the projector boasts a lifespan of 30,000 hours, ensuring long-term usage. Its design is practical and durable, with an anti-scratch lens that’s great for transportation. The unit weighs 3.13lb (around 1.42 kg).
Performance-wise, the projector excels with low latency down to 30ms, perfect for casual gamers looking for a larger screen minus any dreaded lag. The interface is intuitive and user-friendly including extensive connectivity options such as Neo’s native Mirrorcast and Homeshare apps for effortless streaming from mobile devices, dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0. Also features auto focus for easy set-up, intelligent screen fit, obstacle avoidance, auto keystone correction, enhancing user convenience and optimising viewing time.
Bad points?
A lack of controls on the unit will present problems if the remote gets broken or lost.
Best for ...
Those seeking a full-featured smart projector with native access to Netflix.
Avoid if ...
You desire a truly portable projector as the Neo requires a mains connection.
Score: 9/10.
Dangbei Neo Smart Projector, £599 (amazon.co.uk)
