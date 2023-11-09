The first phase of 31 two, three, and four-bedroom properties has now been completed with a further 85 homes due to arrive within the next 12 months. Construction is being delivered across six phases by Glasgow-based contractor CCG (Scotland), with the neighbourhood expected to reach overall completion in the spring of 2025.

Applications are now being considered for the second phase of the development.

According to We Buy Any Home, Glasgow has the second-highest rental demand of anywhere in the UK with a prospective 98 tenants for every rental property. Matthew Townson, development director at Casa by Moda, said the company is aiming to "pioneer change" within the market and improve how people live for the long term.

“With there being a significant undersupply of quality rental homes in Scotland, these new homes will make for a standout offering, as they provide long-term security and focus on the wellbeing of residents," he said.

“This first phase is only the beginning for Casa Vista Park. We look forward to welcoming even more residents to the neighbourhood throughout the next two years, as we plan for overall completion in 2025.”

The new neighbourhood is designed to be pet-friendly and the homes include smart environmental sensors giving residents the ability to monitor everything from room temperature to air quality and light pollution. They also feature solar PV panels as part of Casa’s commitment to sustainable development.

A bespoke MyCasa app provides 24/7 access to speak to customer service and report maintenance issues. Residents also have the option to book local recommended services such as dog walking, window cleaning and gardening.

CCG director Calum Murray said: “By partnering with Casa by Moda, we’re pleased to offer a real first for the rental market in Glasgow. The new homes don’t compromise on quality and will have everything residents would expect from the CCG and Casa by Moda partnership with advanced construction methods and an excellent standard of specification combining to create truly desirable homes.

“The contribution of the development to Springboig and the wider east end community will be significant and we look forward to welcoming the first residents over the coming weeks.”