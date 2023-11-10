Encore, Edinburgh

A lavish cocktail bar and lounge is set to make its debut in Edinburgh’s west end. Encore is located below the West End Brasserie restaurant in Edinburgh will open its doors on December 1st, offering a relaxed, lively atmosphere with live music and cabaret nights. The cocktail menu pays homage to Paris’s exuberant and spectacular Bohemian style.

Platform 1, Glasgow

One of Glasgow’s most recognisable venues has unveiled a new extension to its restaurant and events area at 253 Argyle St. Platform 1 is a split-level lounge bar and restaurant in the heart of the city centre opens later this month. Chesterfield sofas and button-backed leather armchairs provide a chic background with spacious booths: a unique meeting place for drinks, food and live entertainment.

Six by Nico, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh

Six by Nico – which creates a new six-course tasting menu that changes every six weeks – has announced a street food theme for its latest. The street food menu is available at venues across Scotland, at £39 per person, with the option to enjoy an expertly selected drink pairing with a £30 supplement.

