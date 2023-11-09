A Scottish city pub known for its art deco architecture has been brought to market.
Cornerstone Business Agents is handling the leasehold for the Gartocher Bar in the east end of Glasgow.
The agent said the pub sits in a “prominent trading position on a main thoroughfare" and its function room has recently been revamped.
The Glasgow Times wrote that the pub was built in 1937 when architect William Ross created it for William Ralston on the site of the old Barrowman's pub.
The agent said: "The Gartocher is situated on Shettleston Road in the east end of Glasgow and comprises a public bar, lounge bar and a good-sized function room which has recently been refurbished.
"There is also a small kitchen area which could offer traditional pub food during the day and in the early evening."
A guide price of £10,000 is sought for the fixtures and fittings and the annual rental is £29,100.
