The agent said the pub sits in a “prominent trading position on a main thoroughfare" and its function room has recently been revamped.

The Glasgow Times wrote that the pub was built in 1937 when architect William Ross created it for William Ralston on the site of the old Barrowman's pub.

How the pub looked in the 1930s (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

The agent said: "The Gartocher is situated on Shettleston Road in the east end of Glasgow and comprises a public bar, lounge bar and a good-sized function room which has recently been refurbished.

"There is also a small kitchen area which could offer traditional pub food during the day and in the early evening."

A guide price of £10,000 is sought for the fixtures and fittings and the annual rental is £29,100.

Airline launches flights and holidays to meet demand for sunshine event

An airline and holiday company has announced new services from Scottish airports in response to strong demand for a major cycling event.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said flights and holidays to Majorca from Glasgow and Edinburgh have been added for April 2024 in time for "one of the biggest cycling sportives in the European calendar", the Majorca 312. The leading leisure airline and tour operator has put over 4,000 extra seats on sale to the Spanish island from April 23-29.

Zero-deposit rental neighbourhood opens near city centre

A neighbourhood offering deposit-free family rentals in one of the UK's tightest lettings markets is set to welcome its first residents after receiving more than 1,700 enquiries.

Located in the Springboig, Glasgow, Casa Vista Park will eventually comprise 156 homes under the single family housing (SFH) model, a relatively new concept in the UK in which developers own and operate neighbourhoods in suburban locations. The 6.5 hectare neighbourhood is the city's first of its kind from Casa by Moda, a division of Yorkshire-headquartered development group Moda.

Business which lost £150,000 in floods calls for Scottish Government help

A Brechin business which lost £150,000 in the wake of Storm Babet is calling on the Scottish Government to do more to help.

The Angus town was the hardest hit by the catastrophic weather in October and November, which saw flood defences destroyed and people forced to evacuate their homes. Brechin Castle Centre says it is "bouncing back" from the storm, but has called on the Scottish Government to commit to specific financial support.