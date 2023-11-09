It emerged last night that the Scottish Government had been asked by the UK Covid Inquiry in February to supply any WhatsApp messages “relating to” its pandemic decisions.

However Mr Yousaf told FMQs last week that the Inquiry had asked for WhatsApp messages in September, as his deputy Shona Robison had done two days earlier.

The Government published a full timeline at the Inquiry's request after initially giving incomplete answers.

That led to Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross accusing the pair of misleading parliament, which is seen as a resignation offence at Holyrood.

Mr Yousaf polices the ministerial code for his ministers, but decisions on whether he himself broke the code are considered by an independent adviser.

It is for the First Minister to decide whether to refer himself for adjudication.

During FMQs, Mr Yousaf denied misleading parliament, saying that when he spoke of “September” last week he was referring to a specific group of WhatsApp messages.

The claim was met with cries of “rubbish” from the opposition benches.

However Mr Yousaf did not admit that the Scottish Government had interpreted the Inquiry’s initial requests for WhatsApp messages “too narrowly”.

Ministers failed to hand over any messages for four months until being prompted for further information, belatedly handing over 14,000 messages on Monday this week.

Mr Ross said after FMQs: “The SNP’s statements about Covid WhatsApp messages are clearly contradictory.

“The two most senior people in the SNP Government stated repeatedly that the UK inquiry only requested WhatsApp messages in September, which has now been proven utterly false.

“This wasn’t a slip of the tongue from Humza Yousaf or Shona Robison. It wasn’t an honest mistake. It was deliberate.

“It’s crystal clear that the UK Covid Inquiry asked the SNP if WhatsApp messages existed last year. They asked for the messages themselves in February this year. And, again, in March, July and August.

“But the First Minister and Deputy First Minister claimed none of those requests happened. They knowingly made statements that were false.

“The SNP Government have been caught red-handed in a cover-up.

“Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison have misled the Scottish Parliament and betrayed grieving families who deserve answers.”