Humza Yousaf has refused to refer himself to his independent adviser on the ministerial code after being accused of misleading parliament over Covid inquiry WhatsApps.
The First Minister said there was “no need to do so” after leaving the Holyrood chamber, where he was grilled on the issue at FMQs.
It emerged last night that the Scottish Government had been asked by the UK Covid Inquiry in February to supply any WhatsApp messages “relating to” its pandemic decisions.
However Mr Yousaf told FMQs last week that the Inquiry had asked for WhatsApp messages in September, as his deputy Shona Robison had done two days earlier.
The Government published a full timeline at the Inquiry's request after initially giving incomplete answers.
That led to Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross accusing the pair of misleading parliament, which is seen as a resignation offence at Holyrood.
Mr Yousaf polices the ministerial code for his ministers, but decisions on whether he himself broke the code are considered by an independent adviser.
It is for the First Minister to decide whether to refer himself for adjudication.
During FMQs, Mr Yousaf denied misleading parliament, saying that when he spoke of “September” last week he was referring to a specific group of WhatsApp messages.
The claim was met with cries of “rubbish” from the opposition benches.
However Mr Yousaf did not admit that the Scottish Government had interpreted the Inquiry’s initial requests for WhatsApp messages “too narrowly”.
Ministers failed to hand over any messages for four months until being prompted for further information, belatedly handing over 14,000 messages on Monday this week.
Mr Ross said after FMQs: “The SNP’s statements about Covid WhatsApp messages are clearly contradictory.
“The two most senior people in the SNP Government stated repeatedly that the UK inquiry only requested WhatsApp messages in September, which has now been proven utterly false.
“This wasn’t a slip of the tongue from Humza Yousaf or Shona Robison. It wasn’t an honest mistake. It was deliberate.
“It’s crystal clear that the UK Covid Inquiry asked the SNP if WhatsApp messages existed last year. They asked for the messages themselves in February this year. And, again, in March, July and August.
“But the First Minister and Deputy First Minister claimed none of those requests happened. They knowingly made statements that were false.
“The SNP Government have been caught red-handed in a cover-up.
“Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison have misled the Scottish Parliament and betrayed grieving families who deserve answers.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel