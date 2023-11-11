Blackhall & Powis has provided support to around 150 renewable energy projects since it was established by John Hillis six years ago, with its headcount sitting at 44 and projected to rise to 65 over the next 12 months. It said 20 of the largest projects in its portfolio have saved 14.6 million tonnes of harmful gases entering the atmosphere.

The firm’s clients include Orsted, Vattenfall, Statkraft, Low Carbon, Scottish Power, SSE, and other developers of renewable energy infrastructure.

READ MORE: Glasgow pubs: What difference will an extra hour make?

It strives to provide clients with a ‘one-stop-shop’ for land assembly services, spanning community engagement, planning support, and property transition management. Clients are given access to a bespoke web-based GIS (geographic information system) portal which can be tailored to the requirements of the project.

The debt finance from UKSE has allowed the company to recently introduce new specialist support services to its team, including a fisheries liaison service. The new services are said to complement its land and planning teams to support the negotiation of seabed leases with The Crown Estate and its management of offshore assets and stakeholders.

With offices in Glasgow Inverness, York, and Turnbridge Wells, Blackhall & Powis, operates across the UK and Northern Ireland and is now eyeing international opportunities. It recently secured work in America, where it is supporting Native Soil on a project mapping road verges and central reservations to improve habitation in Oakland, California, and now has a member of staff based in Vancouver, Canada, where it aims to support the government’s “aims of becoming a clean energy super-power”. The company is also working on projects and is looking to establish a presence in Australia.

READ MORE: Speyside whisky: Chivas reveals luxury hotel experience

Mr Hillis, founder and managing director of Blackhall & Powis, said: “Since establishing the business in 2017, our main objective has been to support our clients deliver infrastructure projects to decarbonise the economy. Importantly as sustainability continues to top the agenda for almost all firms, we have been able to support some of the most important land assembly deals across the country.

“I am incredibly proud see significant business growth over the last six years as we enjoy our most successful financial year to date and encouragingly welcome new disciplines to our offering. The funding from UKSE has enabled further organic growth and stands us in great stead as we build momentum in international markets.”

Asked to assess the firm’s pipeline of opportunities in Scotland and the UK, Mr Hillis said: “Scotland and the UK lead the world by having robust legislative frameworks and an independent climate change commission to ensure the removal of carbon from the atmosphere at the required rate.

“It is essential that business and industry rise to the challenge of the targets set and that governments continue to support and invest in projects that ensure a cheap and clean supply of power which is essential for the economy and society. Over its six years in business, the number of clean energy infrastructure projects in the UK, particularly in Scotland that B&P supports has increased significantly and it continues to see growth in demand for services in the long term.”

READ MORE: Citizens back bid to revive famous Scottish street

UKSE, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, was originally set up in 1975 to support businesses and communities affected by changes in the UK steel industry. It offers a range of financial services to small and medium-sized enterprises, from small loans to large investments, and access to workspaces, providing premises on an “easy-in, easy-out basis”.

Terry Quinn, regional manager at UKSE, said: “The Blackhall & Powis team should be incredibly proud of their journey to date and I am looking forward to seeing the firm’s continued success with the introduction of new specialisms.

“The funding package secured from UKSE has helped provide financial confidence to expand and diversify at a critical time as Blackhall & Powis explores international opportunities.”