A DUNDEE training company servicing clients around the world saw group revenue soar to £95 million in the year ending March 31, 2023, up 42% on the previous year, attributing growth to companies investing in their people in order to create a positive working culture.
The Insights Group’s operating profit for the year surged 76.2% to £19.9m compared to the previous year’s £11.3m, with businesses operating in sectors including pharmaceuticals, retail and technology using its services as “companies grapple with talent challenges including recruitment, engagement, and the development of human skills in an increasingly digital-led workplace”.
The learning and people development company noted that its Insights Learning and Development arm, which accounts for 95% of the group’s financial performance, “brings self-awareness to more people, teams and leaders across the globe, through its well-known, four-colour personality model, Insights Discovery”.
Fiona Logan, chief executive at Insights Learning and Development, said: “Our market position is stronger than ever and most excitingly we have a new strategic period starting with a focus on innovation and our customer communities which is really galvanising us.
“Alongside our digital transformation strategy, we have extended our global coverage, purposefully investing in our teams and enterprise systems to help profitably scale the positive impact and world-class experiences we can deliver.”
Ms Logan pointed to North America and Asia Pacific as “significant potential growth territories”, adding: “We have joined up our regions around the world to unlock collaboration and significant commercial opportunities, particularly with market investment in North America and a focus on our Asia Pacific business.”
The Insights Group also includes Vidatec, which designs and builds digital platforms ranging from mobile apps aimed at enhancing health and wellbeing to complex technical platforms for large enterprises. Vidatec recently appointed Ross Wilson to the role of managing director and there are “ambitious” plans to grow the brand.
Andy Lothian, the chief executive of Insights Group, said that the company is going through an “extraordinary time”, noting: “Our financial results are strong, but most importantly our growth is centred around the purpose of our organisation where people are inspired to make a positive difference in the world. Our success helps develop the work of our Insights Foundation which is making a difference beyond our commercial impact.
“It is clear that ‘human skills’ continue to be a crucial driver for business growth and it’s a win-win for both employers and employees in terms of attracting and retaining talent as we adjust to the post-pandemic climate. We’re confident that our brilliant teams will continue to build more value for our customers and accelerate our growth.”
The group’s growth performance, he added, can also be attributed to its learning and development products being digitally accessible across the globe and organisations increasingly investing more in people development. According to LinkedIn’s 2022 Workplace Learning Report, 83% of companies are looking to build a more people-centric culture.
