Public finance minister Tom Arthur says: "We want everyone in Scotland to have a home that meets their needs.

"We know second homes can sometimes benefit local communities, but they can also restrict the availability of housing and increase costs for people who want to rent or buy.

If approved, councils would be able to apply the premium on homes that are not used as a main residence.



"Subject to approval by parliament, this legislation aims to prioritise housing for living in by allowing local authorities to charge a council tax premium on second homes."

How does council tax work in Scotland?





According to the Scottish Government website, council tax is a local 'levy' that contributes to the funding of local services in Scotland and the UK.

Council tax was first introduced in 1993 and is a type of property taxation that is calculated on your home's assigned valuation band.

This band is based on the value of your home on April 1, 1991, with these bands running from A (the lowest) to H (the highest), says Citizens Advice.

How do I check my council tax band in Scotland?





Checking your council tax band is easy with those interested only needing to visit the Scottish Assessors Association (SAA) website.

On the main page is a handy 'Council Tax Band' search bar where users can input their address or postcode to find out how much they need to pay.

Once your address has been found, you will see the band, the effective date and the local authority the house or flat belongs to.

Are there any council tax exemptions in Scotland?





The Scottish Government states that the means-tested Council Tax Reduction (CTR) is available to some 450,000 low-income households across the country.

This scheme reduces or eliminates council tax liability for those eligible. However, the responsibility for this scheme rests with local authorities.