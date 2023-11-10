Chief executive Simon Pitts said: “STV continues to make strong strategic progress despite a challenging linear advertising and commissioning market impacted by ongoing economic uncertainty in the UK.

“Our diversification strategy delivered total revenue growth of more than 30% for the first nine months of the year as well as material profit growth in our digital and studios businesses.”

Mr Pitts noted that while the linear advertising picture is weaker than expected in Q4, video on demand (VOD) advertising on STV Player continues to show good growth and STV regional advertising is “once again outperforming national thanks to the ongoing effectiveness of the STV Growth Fund”.

Digital and studios revenue and operating profit, STV said, is expected to be “materially up on 2022, underlining the continued success of STV’s diversification strategy” with the group’s studios operating profit now expected to be at least £5m.

STV’s total advertising revenue (TAR) improved in the third quarter and performed in line with guidance at +3%, benefiting from a strong programme line-up including the Fifa Women’s World Cup and the Men’s Rugby World Cup. This led to an improvement in TAR for the nine months to the end of September to -9% from -14% at the half year.

In July, STV announced a major deal to bring Greenbird Media’s network of 15 independent production companies into the STV Studios family of labels for an initial cash consideration of £21.4m.

As a result of the acquisition, STV Studios now has expanded bases in Glasgow and London, as well as offices in Cardiff, Belfast, Brighton and Manchester, strengthening its ability to take advantage of the continuing growth of production in the nations and regions.

At the time, Mr Pitts told The Herald that the deal for Greenbird, which increased STV Studios’ slate from 12 to nearly 40 returning series, “turns our studios business into a major UK production player”. The Greenbird schedule includes new reality TV format The Fortune Hotel, hosted by Stephen Mangan, which will debut in 2024.

Overall, STV Group revenue for the first nine months of 2023 was £114m, up 32% on the same period in 2022 (up 41% including Greenbird), “comfortably offsetting the decline in linear advertising revenue”.

STV Studios (including Greenbird) continued to grow momentum during the period, producing a record 70 series while securing about 50 new commissions and recommissions, despite the global commissioning market also being impacted by the economic slowdown.

It noted that STV Studios revenue will nearly treble this year to £65-70m, which it said is “comfortably in excess of our £40m target, with operating profit of at least £5m”, adding: “This is below previous guidance of £70m of revenue and £6-6.5m of operating profit due to commissioning softness in the second half of 2023.

“Within this Greenbird will contribute £15-20m revenue and circa £3m of profit in the second half, broadly as guided.”

Speaking after this week’s trading update, Mr Pitts said: “We remain confident in our future growth prospects, with a strong content line-up on STV and STV Player, a compelling pipeline of new programme ideas across the expanded STV Studios, and a clear growth strategy, ensuring that we are well placed for the economic recovery when it comes.”

Johnathan Barrett, an analyst at Panmure Gordon, described the group’s performance as “bittersweet with downgrades souring the strong execution on scaling studios and growing the digital business”. He noted: “STV is hardly alone in feeling the cold macro wind so this announcement may in time be seen as a cyclical bump. Valuation and yield remain attractive.”

At house brokerage Shore Capital, analyst Roddy Davidson said STV’s update “flags a robust performance over the period” but noted: “In a similar fashion to ITV’s Q3 update [published this week] it highlights the negative impact of uncertain economic conditions on the linear TV advertising and content commissioning markets, particularly across Q4.”